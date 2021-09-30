Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMCC   US3134003017

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION

(FMCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Freddie Mac Multifamily Prices Social Bonds Deal Providing Liquidity to Social Impact Financial Institution

09/30/2021 | 01:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced it has priced a new issuance of $102.9 million in Social Bonds. The transaction is Freddie Mac’s second Social Bonds deal with IMPACT Community Capital LLC (IMPACT) and provides the firm with additional capital for affordable housing investments throughout the country. Proceeds from the underlying loans are used to finance rental properties in 18 states that serve low- to very low-income residents. Of approximately 3,100 rental units at the properties, about 1,100 are home to renters with very low incomes who make 50% or less of area median income. In addition to providing affordable housing to low- to moderate-income families, institutions receiving liquidity and properties financed from Social Bonds proceeds work to foster various socioeconomic opportunities for residents and their communities.

“The Social Bonds offering is part of our ongoing focus on affordable and workforce properties,” said Robert Koontz, the head of Capital Markets for Freddie Mac Multifamily. “Freddie Mac has helped IMPACT finance roughly 4,000 affordable housing units across two Social Bonds transactions, reflecting the company’s enduring commitment to working with our partners to innovate solutions in the affordable housing space.”

The transaction is a REMIC – FHMR 2020-P011 issuance backed by a pool of Multifamily PCs contributed by an affiliate of IMPACT. The flexibility afforded by the Multifamily REMIC structure allowed IMPACT to create an efficient, diversified structured transaction with advantageous cash flow features, which are expected to maximize transaction proceeds to enable IMPACT to enhance its work in the affordable housing arena.

Michael Lohmeier, chief investment officer at IMPACT, notes, “As an investment manager focused on social impact, partnering with Freddie Mac enhances our ability to provide capital to underinvested communities and provide our investors investment options to meet their strict guidelines. Freddie Mac’s ability to bring market-oriented solutions and flexible executions is invaluable to IMPACT and provides both a unique and targeted investment solution.”

According to the company’s Social Bonds Framework, the proceeds of Freddie Mac’s Social Bonds are used either to provide liquidity to social impact financial institutions for financing of affordable housing or to finance multifamily properties originated by the Freddie Mac Multifamily Optigo® network that are affordable to an underserved population.  

Freddie Mac Multifamily is the nation's multifamily housing finance leader. Historically, more than 90% of the eligible rental units we fund are affordable to families with low-to-moderate incomes earning up to 120% of area median income. Freddie Mac securitizes about 90% of the multifamily loans it purchases, thus transferring the majority of the expected credit risk from taxpayers to private investors.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Morosi
(703) 918-5851
Michael_Morosi@FreddieMac.com 
Erin Mancini
(703) 903-1530
Erin_Mancini@FreddieMac.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
09/29FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : DBRS Morningstar Takes Ratings Actions on 34 Freddie Mac-Issu..
AQ
09/27FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for August 2021
GL
09/24FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac Multifamily Extends Availability of COVID-19 Forb..
AQ
09/24Freddie Mac Prices $777 million Multifamily K-Deal, K-1521
GL
09/24FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : DBRS Morningstar Assigns Provisional Ratings to Freddie Mac S..
AQ
09/23Mortgage Rates Change Slightly, Freddie Mac Says
DJ
09/23FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Mortgage Rates Show Little Change
AQ
09/23FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : ABA Issues Staff Analysis on Fannie, Freddie Afford..
AQ
09/23FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : ABA-Freddie Mac Clarifies Group Home Mortgage Purchase Polici..
AQ
09/21Freddie Mac Prices Inaugural $170 Million Multifamily When-Issued K-Deal®, WI-K132
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 871 M - -
Net income 2021 12 621 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 638 M 2 638 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 6 922
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,82 $
Average target price 0,75 $
Spread / Average Target -8,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. DeVito Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Thomas Hutchins President
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
S. Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION-64.85%2 638
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED50.00%13 801
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.20.20%7 636
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED26.20%5 125
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-0.75%4 244
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-5.23%4 144