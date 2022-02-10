Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMCC   US3134003017

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION

(FMCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Freddie Mac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

02/10/2022 | 08:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results and filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company’s Form 10-K and earnings press release are available now on its website, www.FreddieMac.com/investors, along with the fourth quarter 2021 financial results supplement.

The company will hold a call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) today, Feb. 10, 2022, to share its results with the media. The call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company’s website for approximately 30 days.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Frederick Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@FreddieMac.com

INVESTOR CONTACT: Laurie Garthune
571-382-4732


All news about FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
08:13aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac Reports Net Income of $2.7 Billion for Fourth Qua..
PU
08:13aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Press Release, 02/10/22
PU
08:07aFreddie Mac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results
GL
08:03aManagement's Discussion and Analysis Consolidated Results of Operations
AQ
08:03aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/09Freddie Mac Prices $845 Million Multifamily When-Issued K-Deal®, WI-K141
GL
02/09FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : What Freddie Mac is Doing About the Rental Affordability Cris..
PU
02/08Freddie Mac Sets LIHTC Equity Record with $675 Million in Affordable Multifamily Housin..
GL
02/08Freddie Mac Announces Results of Tender Offer for Certain STACR Debt Notes
AQ
02/08Fitch to Assign Point-in-time Ratings to Freddie Mac WI Certificates, Series WI-K141
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 871 M - -
Net income 2021 12 621 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 823 M 2 823 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 922
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,88 $
Average target price 0,50 $
Spread / Average Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. DeVito Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Thomas Hutchins President
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
S. Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION4.99%2 823
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED0.00%15 164
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.8.44%7 673
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.46%4 244
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-0.23%4 108
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-1.59%3 771