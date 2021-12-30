Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMCC   US3134003017

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION

(FMCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Freddie Mac White Paper Examines Multifamily Housing in High Opportunity Areas

12/30/2021 | 02:10pm EST
MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released a white paper examining the availability of affordable housing for renters in High Opportunity Areas, which provide residents with access to quality education, employment, health care and transportation. The research examines local land-use rules and access to high opportunity areas as defined by state Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) programs using three different markets as case studies: Chicago, IL Columbus, OH and Fairfax County, VA. The research, which is part of Freddie Mac’s Duty to Serve plan, is intended to aid the consideration of methods to increase access to high opportunity areas for low-income renters.

“Only about 11% of the very limited rental housing stock in high opportunity areas is affordable to low-income renters,” said Corey Aber, senior director of Multifamily Mission, Policy and Strategy at Freddie Mac. “While we see some signs of more multifamily housing being built, much of the land is zoned for single-family housing. Affordable housing strategies that include the preservation of both multifamily and single-family rental housing can be important to increasing access to high opportunity areas and the economic mobility that might result.”

Freddie Mac’s research looks at the relationship between zoning and access to rental housing in high opportunity areas. The paper suggests that as states and localities undertake policy changes and provide economic incentives to create new supply, it is also important to consider how to best leverage the existing rental housing stock—both single-family rental and multifamily. Public and private innovations that seek to preserve or increase the affordability of existing rental housing of both types could help increase access to high opportunity areas for low-income renters in the near term.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is the nation's multifamily housing finance leader. Historically, more than 90% of the eligible rental units we fund are affordable to families with low-to-moderate incomes earning up to 120% of area median income.  

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Morosi
(703) 918-5851
Michael_Morosi@FreddieMac.com
Erin Mancini
(703) 903-1530
Erin_Mancini@FreddieMac.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 871 M - -
Net income 2021 12 621 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 774 M 2 774 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 922
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,86 $
Average target price 0,50 $
Spread / Average Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. DeVito Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Thomas Hutchins President
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
S. Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION-62.23%2 835
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED66.25%15 386
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.15.76%7 171
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED4.42%4 219
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-3.51%4 176
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-14.52%3 778