Mortgage Rates Drop Below 3%

By Dave Sebastian

Mortgage rates fell below 3% in the last week, their second consecutive week of decrease due to a recent bond rally, according to Freddie Mac's latest survey.

For the week ended Wednesday, the rate on a 30-day fixed rate mortgage averaged 2.98%, down from 3.09% last week. The rate averaged 2.84% a year ago.

"These low mortgage rates, combined with the tailwind of first-time homebuyers entering the market, means that purchase demand will remain strong into next year," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist. "However, affordability pressures continue to be an ongoing concern for homebuyers."

Mortgage rates tend to move in the same direction as the yield on the 10-year Treasury.

Rates on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages averaged 2.27%, down from 2.35% in the previous week. The rate averaged 2.34% a year earlier, according to Freddie Mac.

Five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, on average stood at 2.53%, down from 2.54% last week and lower than the 3.11% rate a year earlier.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-21 1014ET