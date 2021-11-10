Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMCC   US3134003017

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION

(FMCC)
Mortgage Rates Drop Below 3%

11/10/2021 | 10:14am EST
By Dave Sebastian

Mortgage rates fell below 3% in the last week, their second consecutive week of decrease due to a recent bond rally, according to Freddie Mac's latest survey.

For the week ended Wednesday, the rate on a 30-day fixed rate mortgage averaged 2.98%, down from 3.09% last week. The rate averaged 2.84% a year ago.

"These low mortgage rates, combined with the tailwind of first-time homebuyers entering the market, means that purchase demand will remain strong into next year," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist. "However, affordability pressures continue to be an ongoing concern for homebuyers."

Mortgage rates tend to move in the same direction as the yield on the 10-year Treasury.

Rates on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages averaged 2.27%, down from 2.35% in the previous week. The rate averaged 2.34% a year earlier, according to Freddie Mac.

Five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, on average stood at 2.53%, down from 2.54% last week and lower than the 3.11% rate a year earlier.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-21 1014ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 871 M - -
Net income 2021 12 621 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 093 M 3 093 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 922
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,96 $
Average target price 0,50 $
Spread / Average Target -47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. DeVito Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Thomas Hutchins President
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
S. Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION-58.79%3 093
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED62.81%14 999
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.15.76%7 283
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED21.65%4 951
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.4.19%4 590
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-8.14%3 928