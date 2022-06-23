Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMCC   US3134003017

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION

(FMCC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:17 2022-06-23 am EDT
0.4950 USD   -1.21%
10:15aMortgage Rates Edge Higher, Freddie Mac Says
DJ
10:01aMortgage Rates Continue to Move Up
AQ
06/21Higher Property Prices and Mortgage Rates Offset Record Net Operating Income Growth in Freddie Mac's First Quarter AIMI
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mortgage Rates Edge Higher, Freddie Mac Says

06/23/2022 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dean Seal


Mortgage rates inched higher this week, extending a sharp rise that started earlier this month, according to housing-finance agency Freddie Mac.

In the week ending Thursday, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage edged higher to 5.81% from 5.78% last week. A year ago this week, the average rate was 3.02%.

Average 15-year rates were 4.92%, up from 4.81% a week ago and 2.34% a year ago.

The average rate on a five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage, or ARM, was 4.41%, up from 4.33% last week. A year ago, the five-year ARM averaged 2.53%.

"Fixed mortgage rates have increased by more than two full percentage points since the beginning of the year," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist. "The combination of rising rates and high home prices is the likely driver of recent declines in existing home sales. However, in reality many potential homebuyers are still interested in purchasing a home, keeping the market competitive but leveling off the last two years of red-hot activity."


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-22 1014ET

All news about FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
10:15aMortgage Rates Edge Higher, Freddie Mac Says
DJ
10:01aMortgage Rates Continue to Move Up
AQ
06/21Higher Property Prices and Mortgage Rates Offset Record Net Operating Income Growth in ..
AQ
06/21U.S. existing home sales drop to two-year low in May
RE
06/16Rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages see biggest one-week increase since 1987
RE
06/16Mortgage Rates Surge on Inflation Expectations
AQ
06/16ABA-FHFA : Congress must decide future of secondary mortgage market
AQ
06/14Freddie Mac Announces Results of Tender Offer for Certain STACR Notes
AQ
06/14Freddie Mac Announces Results of Tender Offer for Certain Structured Agency Credit Risk..
CI
06/09Mortgage rates jump again, buyers head to the sideline
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 427 M - -
Net income 2022 7 763 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 614 M 1 614 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 7 301
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,50 $
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target 99,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. DeVito Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Thomas Hutchins President
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
S. Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Jerry Mauricio Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION-38.25%1 614
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-19.31%10 356
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.10.02%6 618
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.2.25%4 061
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-4.05%3 650
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-15.78%3 404