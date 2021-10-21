Log in
    FMCC   US3134003017

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION

(FMCC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Mortgage Rates Exceed 3% in Latest Week

10/21/2021 | 10:15am EDT
By Matt Grossman

Mortgage rates climbed further in the last week, according to Freddie Mac's latest survey.

For the week ended Thursday, the rate on a 30-day fixed rate mortgage averaged 3.09%, up from 3.05% last week. The rate averaged 2.8% a year ago.

Rates on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages averaged 2.33%, up from 2.3% in the previous week. The rate averaged 2.33% a year earlier, according to Freddie Mac.

Five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, on average stood at 2.54%, down from 2.55% last week and lower than the 2.87% rate a year earlier.

"Even as the availability of existing homes is improving, prices remain high due to homebuyer demand and limitations on housing starts and permits resulting from the ongoing labor and material shortages," Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-21 1014ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 871 M - -
Net income 2021 12 621 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 803 M 2 803 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 922
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,87 $
Average target price 0,75 $
Spread / Average Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. DeVito Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Thomas Hutchins President
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
S. Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION-62.66%2 803
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED50.31%13 805
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.18.38%7 365
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED22.88%4 954
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.3.21%4 656
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-5.51%4 048