    FMCC   US3134003017

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION

(FMCC)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:19:21 2023-01-12 pm EST
0.4227 USD   -0.80%
12:16pMortgage Rates Fall Amid Volatile Activity
DJ
12:01pMortgage Rates Decline
AQ
09:02aFreddie Mac Multifamily Issued $65 Billion in 2022 Securities
AQ
Mortgage Rates Fall Amid Volatile Activity

01/12/2023 | 12:16pm EST
By Will Feuer


Mortgage rates fell over the past week, as demand for homes remains volatile.

In the week ending Thursday, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.33% from 6.48% the prior week. A year ago, the average rate was 3.45%.

Average 15-year rates fell to 5.52% from 5.73% last week, Freddie Mac said. A year ago, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rate averaged 2.62%.

"While mortgage rates have resumed their decline, the market remains hypersensitive to rate movements, with purchase demand experiencing large swings relative to small changes in rates," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist. "Over the last few weeks latent demand has been on display with buyers jumping in and out of the market as rates move."


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1215ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION -1.27% 0.4227 Delayed Quote.25.35%
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION -1.40% 0.4325 Delayed Quote.25.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 571 M - -
Net income 2022 10 121 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 373 M 1 373 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 7 301
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,43 $
Average target price 0,75 $
Spread / Average Target 76,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. DeVito Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Thomas Hutchins President
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
S. Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Bill Buskirk Chief Financial Officer-Multifamily
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION25.35%1 373
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED5.76%11 927
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.-0.92%6 969
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.1.30%5 461
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED7.55%4 910
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED8.36%3 652