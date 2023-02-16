Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMCC   US3134003017

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION

(FMCC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:03:26 2023-02-16 pm EST
0.4716 USD   -3.71%
12:15pMortgage Rates Rise Amid Persistent Inflation
DJ
12:00pMortgage Rates Increase for the Second Consecutive Week
AQ
02/14Update Regarding Freddie Mac's Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mortgage Rates Rise Amid Persistent Inflation

02/16/2023 | 12:15pm EST
By Will Feuer


Mortgage rates rose again this week after the consumer-price index, a closely watched inflation indicator, rose more than expected in January from a year earlier.

In the week ending Thursday, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.32% from 6.12% the prior week. A year ago, the average rate was 3.92%.

The average 15-year rate rose to 5.51% from 5.25% last week, Freddie Mac said. A year ago, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rate averaged 3.15%.

"Mortgage rates moved up for the second consecutive week," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist. "The economy is showing signs of resilience, mainly due to consumer spending, and rates are increasing. Overall housing costs are also increasing and therefore impacting inflation, which continues to persist."


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1214ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 578 M 1 578 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 7 301
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,49 $
Average target price 0,20 $
Spread / Average Target -59,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. DeVito Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Thomas Hutchins President
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
S. Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Bill Buskirk Chief Financial Officer-Multifamily
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION34.98%1 578
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED8.06%12 210
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.4.16%7 230
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.4.55%5 646
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED5.10%4 729
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED15.25%3 866