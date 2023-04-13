Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMCC   US3134003017

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION

(FMCC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:05:12 2023-04-13 pm EDT
0.4101 USD   -1.63%
12:15pMortgage Rates Trend Lower Amid Easing Inflation Data
DJ
12:01pMortgage Rates Decrease Slightly
AQ
04/06Mortgage Rates Trend Lower as Spring Homebuying Season Begins
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mortgage Rates Trend Lower Amid Easing Inflation Data

04/13/2023 | 12:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Feuer


Mortgage rates trended lower, with the average rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticking down for the fifth week in a row, according to government-backed housing-finance agency Freddie Mac.

In the week ending Thursday, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage edged down to 6.27% from 6.28% the prior week. A year ago, the average rate was 5.0%.

The average 15-year rate fell to 5.54% from 5.64% last week. A year ago, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rate averaged 4.17%.

"Mortgage rates decreased for the fifth consecutive week," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist. "Incoming data suggest inflation remains well above the desired level but showing signs of deceleration. These trends, coupled with tight labor markets, are creating increased optimism among prospective home buyers as the housing market hits its peak in the spring and summer."

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1214ET

All news about FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
12:15pMortgage Rates Trend Lower Amid Easing Inflation Data
DJ
12:01pMortgage Rates Decrease Slightly
AQ
04/06Mortgage Rates Trend Lower as Spring Homebuying Season Begins
DJ
04/06Mortgage Rates Trending Lower
AQ
04/06Fitch Rates Maryland CDA's Rev Bonds Series 2023 A and 2023 B 'AA+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
04/06ABA-FHFA updates equitable housing plans for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
AQ
04/05Freddie Mac's 2023 Equitable Housing Finance Plan Builds on Year One Achievements
AQ
04/03The Federal Reserve's New Bank Term Funding Program
AQ
03/30Mortgage Rates Fall for Third Straight Week
DJ
03/30Mortgage Rates Decrease for the Third Consecutive Week
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 0,17x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 343 M 1 343 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 7 819
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,42 $
Average target price 0,20 $
Spread / Average Target -52,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. DeVito Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Thomas Hutchins President
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bill Buskirk Chief Financial Officer-Multifamily
Jerry Mauricio Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION18.00%1 343
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED5.07%11 824
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.5.70%7 399
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED17.53%5 343
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-4.28%5 152
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED14.10%3 827
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer