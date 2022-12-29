Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMCC   US3134003017

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION

(FMCC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:40 2022-12-29 pm EST
0.3600 USD   -1.07%
12:16pMortgage Rates Up Ahead of Housing Market's Lean Winter
DJ
12:00pThe 30-Year Fixed-Rate Moves Higher
AQ
12/282022 Year-End NAIC Designations for STACR REMIC Trust, STACR Trust, and STACR Debt Notes
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mortgage Rates Up Ahead of Housing Market's Lean Winter

12/29/2022 | 12:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dean Seal


Mortgage rates trended higher in another mixed week, with the average rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumping as the housing market prepares for a weak winter.

In the week ending Thursday, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.42% from 6.27% the prior week. A year ago, the average rate was 3.11%.

Average 15-year rates slid to 5.68% from 5.69% last week, Freddie Mac said. A year ago, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rate averaged 2.33%.

"The housing market remains in the doldrums with declining sales, inventory and prices," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist.

"The declines in sales and deceleration in home prices began swiftly earlier in 2022 but have moderated more recently," he said. "While the intensity of weakness is moderating, the market continues to decline and forward leading indicators suggest housing will remain weak throughout the winter."


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1215ET

All news about FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
12:16pMortgage Rates Up Ahead of Housing Market's Lean Winter
DJ
12:00pThe 30-Year Fixed-Rate Moves Higher
AQ
12/282022 Year-End NAIC Designations for STACR REMIC Trust, STACR Trust, and STACR Debt Note..
AQ
12/23ABA-Fannie, Freddie announce Libor transition plans
AQ
12/22Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for November 2022
AQ
12/22The 30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Continues to Trend Down
AQ
12/22Freddie Mac Announces Replacement Rates for its Legacy LIBOR Contracts
AQ
12/22Aba-fhfa : Fannie, Freddie sold 155,034 nonperforming loans since 2014
AQ
12/21Freddie Mac Outlook Shows Multifamily Market to Moderate but With Positive Rent Growth ..
AQ
12/21DBRS Morningstar Confirms Freddie Mac's MOR CS2 Commercial Mortgage Special Servicer Ra..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 571 M - -
Net income 2022 10 121 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 172 M 1 172 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 7 301
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,36 $
Average target price 0,75 $
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. DeVito Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Thomas Hutchins President
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
S. Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Jerry Mauricio Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION-54.20%1 172
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-14.33%11 038
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.16.17%7 071
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.42.08%5 284
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED14.99%4 394
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-11.27%3 400