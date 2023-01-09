U.S. Supreme Court rejects investor suits over Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday
declined to again hear a multi-billion dollar case pursued by
shareholders of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac arising from the
federal government's takeover of the mortgage finance firms
during the 2008 financial crisis.
The justices turned away an appeal by the investors of a
lower court's ruling against their challenge to a 2012 agreement
that resulted in hundreds of billions of dollars being
redirected from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to the U.S. Treasury.
The shareholders had argued that this arrangement unlawfully
deprived them of dividends without compensation.
The private investors pursuing the appeal at the Supreme
Court include Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Funds and funds
managed by New York-based Owl Creek Asset Management.
Fannie and Freddie were created by Congress and operate as
for-profit corporations with private shareholders, with the
mission of expanding the national home lending market by buying
home loans from private lenders and repackaging them as
mortgage-backed securities.
When the housing market collapsed in 2008, the companies
suffered overwhelming losses. To avoid catastrophic effects for
the U.S. economy, they were placed in conservatorship under the
newly created Federal Housing Finance Agency.
The case before the Supreme Court arose from of a myriad of
lawsuits that private shareholders filed over the 2012 agreement
between the U.S. Treasury and the FHFA aimed at repaying the
government for the bailout.
The 2012 agreement required Fannie and Freddie to pay the
U.S. Treasury quarterly a sum equal to the amount that their net
worth exceeded a specified capital reserve. The investors have
said this resulted in an unwarranted government windfall of $124
billion.
The Supreme Court considered the agreement in an earlier
case in 2021, agreeing with shareholders that the FHFA's
structure was unconstitutional but throwing out a core part of
the challenge to how the 2012 deal was administered.
The latest case concerned shareholder claims that the
agreement, called the "net worth sweep," violated the U.S.
Constitution's Fifth Amendment requirement that the government
provide "just compensation" when private property is taken for
public use.
Lower courts agreed with the government that the
shareholders lacked the right to sue because their lawsuits
amounted to an allegation that the companies had overpaid the
Treasury, and only Fannie and Freddie could sue to recover that
money.
While the shareholders argued that the 2012 agreement
directly harmed them, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit agreed with a federal judge that their claims failed
under Delaware law, which governed the shareholders' rights.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham)