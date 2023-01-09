Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMCC   US3134003017

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION

(FMCC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:00 2023-01-09 am EST
0.4489 USD   +3.55%
09:47aU.S. Supreme Court rejects investor suits over Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
RE
09:42aU.S. Supreme Court rejects investor suits over Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
RE
01/06Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Supreme Court rejects investor suits over Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

01/09/2023 | 09:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to again hear a multi-billion dollar case pursued by shareholders of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac arising from the federal government's takeover of the mortgage finance firms during the 2008 financial crisis.

The justices turned away an appeal by the investors of a lower court's ruling against their challenge to a 2012 agreement that resulted in hundreds of billions of dollars being redirected from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to the U.S. Treasury. The shareholders had argued that this arrangement unlawfully deprived them of dividends without compensation.

The private investors pursuing the appeal at the Supreme Court include Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Funds and funds managed by New York-based Owl Creek Asset Management.

Fannie and Freddie were created by Congress and operate as for-profit corporations with private shareholders, with the mission of expanding the national home lending market by buying home loans from private lenders and repackaging them as mortgage-backed securities.

When the housing market collapsed in 2008, the companies suffered overwhelming losses. To avoid catastrophic effects for the U.S. economy, they were placed in conservatorship under the newly created Federal Housing Finance Agency.

The case before the Supreme Court arose from of a myriad of lawsuits that private shareholders filed over the 2012 agreement between the U.S. Treasury and the FHFA aimed at repaying the government for the bailout.

The 2012 agreement required Fannie and Freddie to pay the U.S. Treasury quarterly a sum equal to the amount that their net worth exceeded a specified capital reserve. The investors have said this resulted in an unwarranted government windfall of $124 billion.

The Supreme Court considered the agreement in an earlier case in 2021, agreeing with shareholders that the FHFA's structure was unconstitutional but throwing out a core part of the challenge to how the 2012 deal was administered.

The latest case concerned shareholder claims that the agreement, called the "net worth sweep," violated the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment requirement that the government provide "just compensation" when private property is taken for public use.

Lower courts agreed with the government that the shareholders lacked the right to sue because their lawsuits amounted to an allegation that the companies had overpaid the Treasury, and only Fannie and Freddie could sue to recover that money.

While the shareholders argued that the 2012 agreement directly harmed them, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed with a federal judge that their claims failed under Delaware law, which governed the shareholders' rights. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION 2.39% 0.4489 Delayed Quote.22.71%
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION 2.58% 0.459 Delayed Quote.25.51%
All news about FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
09:47aU.S. Supreme Court rejects investor suits over Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
RE
09:42aU.S. Supreme Court rejects investor suits over Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
RE
01/06Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/05Mortgage Rates Inch Up
AQ
2022Mortgage Rates Up Ahead of Housing Market's Lean Winter
DJ
2022The 30-Year Fixed-Rate Moves Higher
AQ
20222022 Year-End NAIC Designations for STACR REMIC Trust, STACR Trust, and STACR Debt Note..
AQ
2022ABA-Fannie, Freddie announce Libor transition plans
AQ
2022Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for November 2022
AQ
2022The 30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Continues to Trend Down
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 571 M - -
Net income 2022 10 121 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 397 M 1 397 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 7 301
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,43 $
Average target price 0,75 $
Spread / Average Target 73,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. DeVito Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Thomas Hutchins President
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
S. Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Bill Buskirk Chief Financial Officer-Multifamily
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION22.71%1 397
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED3.23%11 567
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.-1.85%6 904
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.0.54%5 406
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED11.34%5 034
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED2.13%3 443