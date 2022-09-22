Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
  News
  Summary
    FMCC   US3134003017

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION

(FMCC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:51 2022-09-22 pm EDT
0.5730 USD   -1.21%
05:31pU.S. mortgage rates rise to 6.29%, highest in 14 years
RE
04:30pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac Reminds Homeowners Affected by Hurricane Fiona of Immediate Mortgage Relief Options
PU
10:01aThe 30-year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Increased by a Quarter of a Percent this Week
AQ
U.S. mortgage rates rise to 6.29%, highest in 14 years

09/22/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Home for sale sign hangs in front of a house in Oakton

(Reuters) - U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to 6.29% on Thursday, the highest level since 2008, according to Freddie Mac's mortgage market survey.

Last week, rates averaged 6.02%. A year ago, home buyers enjoyed rates of 2.88%.

The Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening, including a 75 basis point hike announced on Wednesday, has weakened the housing market considerably.

The Freddie Mac survey found that 15-year fixed rate mortgages averaged at 5.44% up from 5.21% the week before and 2.15% a year-ago.

"The housing market continues to face headwinds as mortgage rates increase again this week, following the 10-year Treasury yield's jump to its highest level since 2011," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist in a statement.

"Impacted by higher rates, house prices are softening, and home sales have decreased. However, the number of homes for sale remains well below normal levels."

The 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 4.97% in the latest survey up from 4.93% last week and 2.43% last week.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 571 M - -
Net income 2022 10 121 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 868 M 1 868 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 7 301
Free-Float 54,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,57 $
Average target price 0,80 $
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. DeVito Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Thomas Hutchins President
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
S. Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Jerry Mauricio Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION-30.12%1 868
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-23.49%10 897
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.18.98%6 745
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.27.72%4 848
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-5.76%3 726
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-15.61%3 211