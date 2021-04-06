PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)

PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on April 14, 2021



06-Apr-2021

Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on April 14, 2021 April 06, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting to be held in absentia on April 14, 2021. The agenda includes the following items: On RusHydro Group's draft consolidated investment program for 2022-2026 and 2021 (updated) and on consolidated Investment Program of PJSC RusHydro for 2022 -2026 and 2021 (updated). Approval of investment projects for 2021-2022 for public technological and price audit . Approval of report on public technological and price audit of investment projects for 2020, including results of consolidated analysis of audits and findings of public hearings. On consideration of issues of material significance for the Company. On termination of participation of the Company in other organizations. On determination of position of the Company (its representatives) in governing bodies of subsidiaries. On subsidiaries' transactions with Company's shares. On formation of committees to the Board of Directors . On approval of report on PJSC RusHydro's transactions of significant importance for 2020. On approval of the Company's business plan for 2021-2025 (including investment program). On approval of the RusHydro Group's consolidated business plan for 2021-2025, (including consolidated investment program). On approval of annual KPIs of the members of the Management Board for 2021. The information on decisions of the Board of Directors will be made available in compliance with regulatory requirements. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is one of Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

