PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 23, 2020
Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 23, 2020
December 16, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR;
OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting to be
held in absentia on December 23, 2020.
The agenda includes the following items:
1) On approval of report on execution of annual complex procurement
program of PJSC RusHydro for nine months of 2020.
2) On approval of annual complex procurement program of PJSC RusHydro for
2021.
3) On approval of updated register of the Company's non-core assets and
action plan for divestment of none-core assets.
4) On review of report on compliance of PJSC RusHydro's information
policy.
5) On approval of holding concurrent positions in governing bodies of
other organizations.
6) On consideration of issues of material significance for the Company.
The information on decisions of the Board of Directors will be made
available in compliance with regulatory requirements.
About RusHydro
RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is
one of Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world
with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity
generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.
For more information:
Investor Relations Department
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304
ir@rushydro.ru
The information in this press release may contain projections or other
forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial
performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by
terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend,"
"will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other
similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only
predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from
these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect
events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual
results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or
forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic
conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in
Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as
many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.
