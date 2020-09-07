PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)

PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on September 7, 2020



Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on September 7, 2020 September 7, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting to be held in absentia on September 7, 2020. The agenda includes the following items: On inclusion of candidates for election to the management and supervisory bodies of RusHydro . On consideration of shareholders' proposals for inclusion to PJSC RusHydro's AGM Agenda. On approval of the AGM Agenda . On recommendation to the AGM on distribution of profit for 2019. On recommendation to the AGM on dividend payment for 2019 and ex-dividend date. On recommendation to the AGM on remuneration to the Board of Directors members (not employed by government agencies) in the amount determined by the internal documents of the Company. On recommendation to the AGM on remuneration to the Internal Audit Commission members (not employed by government agencies) in the amount determined by the internal documents of the Company. On recommendation to the AGM on approval of the Company's auditor. On recommendation to the AGM on approval of amended Articles of Association of PJSC RusHydro. On recommendation to the AGM on approval of the amended Regulation on the procedure for convening and holding the general meeting of shareholders of PJSC RusHydro. On recommendation to the AGM on approval of the amended Regulation on the procedure for convening and holding the meetings of the Board of Directors of PJSC RusHydro. On recommendation to the AGM on approval of the amended Regulation on Management Board of PJSC RusHydro. On recommendation to the AGM on approval of the amended Regulation on remuneration and compensation of the members of the Internal Audit Commission of PJSC RusHydro. On recognition of the candidates to the Board of Directors as independent. On issues related to convening and holding of the AGM. The information on decisions of the Board of Directors will be made available in compliance with regulatory requirements. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is one of Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

