PJSC RusHydro: CBR registered report on the results of the additional issue of RusHydro's shares

09/16/2020 | 09:45am EDT

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: CBR registered report on the results of the additional issue of RusHydro's shares

16-Sep-2020 / 15:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CBR registered report on the results of the additional issue of RusHydro's shares

 

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Bank of Russia registered the report on the results of the additional issue of 13,000,092,298 ordinary shares of RusHydro  (Issuer) on September 14, 2020 (state registration number 1-01-55038-E-043D of August 27, 2018) with a par value of RUB 1 per share. Additional shares was issued by public subscription.

Actual beginning date of the placement (date of the first sale transaction) was April 19, 2019, actual completed of the placement (date of the last transaction) was June 15, 2020. The placement period expired on August 27, 2020. Altogether 13,000,092,298 shares have been placed, or 92.77% of the total number of shares issued.

Within no more than 2 (two) days-either from the date when information on the state registration of the report on the results of the additional issue of the Issuer's shares is published on the registration authority's web page, or from the date when the Issuer receives (by mail, fax, electronic communication, or delivery against receipt) a written notice from the registration authority, on the state registration of the report on the results of the additional issue of securities, whichever is earlier-the Issuer shall publish the text of the registered report on the results of the additional issue of securities on the web-pages as follows: https://e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=8580 and http://www.rushydro.ru.

The text of the registered report on the results of the additional securities issue shall be available on the Issuer's web pages https://e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=8580 and http://www.rushydro.ru for at least 12 (twelve) months from the expiration date of the period set for its publication on the Internet, and if the same is published on the Internet after the expiration of such period-from the date of its publication on the Internet.

Starting from the publication date of the announcement on the state registration of the report on the results of the additional securities issue, all interested persons may read the report on the results of the additional securities issue and receive a copy of the same at: 7 Malaya Dmitrovka Street, Moscow, Russian Federation (in the place of the RusHydro Sole Executive Body location).

Starting from the publication date of the announcement on state registration of the report on the results of the additional securities issue, any interested person shall have the right to receive a copy of the said report on the results of the additional securities issue at the above address, for a fee not exceeding the cost of making a copy of that document.

 

 
