FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO

(HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro : Notice of 2020 IFRS results and management conference call

02/20/2021 | 05:31am EST
PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) 
PJSC RusHydro: Notice of 2020 IFRS results and management conference call 
20-Feb-2021 / 11:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notice of 2020 IFRS results and management conference call 
February 20, 2021. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that it will 
publish its audited consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting 
Standards (IFRS) for 2020 on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. 
The results will be published after 14.00 (Moscow time). The management will host a conference call on the results at 
16.00 Moscow time (13:00 London time). The call will be held in English. 
 
DIAL-IN DETAILS 
United Kingdom  +44 2071943759 (local) 
United Kingdom  08003766183 (toll free) 
  United States +1 844 286 0643 (toll free) 
Russia          +7 495 646 9315 (local) 
Russia          88005009863 (toll free)

CONFERENCE ID: PIN: 25294993# Please dial 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the call.

Playback is available for 7 days since the date of the conference call at the following numbers: 

United Kingdom +44 (0) 20 33 64 51 47 
               +7 495 249 1671 
Russia 
               +1 646 722 4969 
US and Canada

PLAYBACK ID: 425002448#

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest hydrogenerating company and the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           HYDR 
LEI Code:       2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:   93986 
EQS News ID:    1169859 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2021 05:31 ET (10:31 GMT)

