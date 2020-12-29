Log in
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO

(HYDR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 12/28
0.783 RUB   -0.10%
PJSC RusHydro : Postponement of the Board of Directors meeting

12/29/2020 | 06:17am EST
 PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) 
PJSC RusHydro: Postponement of the Board of Directors meeting 
 
29-Dec-2020 / 12:16 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information 
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
               Postponement of the Board of Directors meeting 
 
 December 29, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; 
   OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Board of Directors meeting scheduled for 
                             December 29, 2020 is postponed to January 2021. 
 
                                                              About RusHydro 
 
 RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is 
   one of Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world 
          with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity 
                 generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. 
 
                                                       For more information: 
 
                                               Investor Relations Department 
 
                                            Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 
 
                                                              ir@rushydro.ru 
 
      The information in this press release may contain projections or other 
  forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial 
     performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by 
      terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," 
      "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other 
  similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only 
    predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from 
    these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect 
  events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the 
     occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual 
     results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or 
       forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic 
 conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in 
 Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as 
       many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. 
 
ISIN:           US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 
Category Code:  MSCL 
TIDM:           HYDR 
LEI Code:       2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:   90525 
EQS News ID:    1157765 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 29, 2020 06:16 ET (11:16 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO -0.10% 0.783 End-of-day quote.41.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.39% 73.55091 Delayed Quote.19.34%
Financials
Sales 2020 402 B 5 465 M 5 465 M
Net income 2020 49 804 M 678 M 678 M
Net Debt 2020 148 B 2 009 M 2 009 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,69x
Yield 2020 6,40%
Capitalization 341 B 4 621 M 4 639 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 0
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO
Duration : Period :
Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,92 RUB
Last Close Price 0,78 RUB
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Viktor Viktorovich Khmarin Chairman-Management Board & General Director
Yuriy Petrovich Trutnev Chairman
Vyacheslav Viktorovich Pivovarov Independent Director
Maxim Sergeevich Bystrov Independent Director
Andrey Nikolaevich Shishkin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO41.00%4 621
NEXTERA ENERGY24.69%147 891
ENEL S.P.A.18.00%103 621
ORSTED A/S84.47%87 705
IBERDROLA, S.A.27.29%87 468
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.05%66 420
