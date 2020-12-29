PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: Postponement of the Board of Directors meeting
29-Dec-2020 / 12:16 CET/CEST
Postponement of the Board of Directors meeting
December 29, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR;
OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Board of Directors meeting scheduled for
December 29, 2020 is postponed to January 2021.
About RusHydro
RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is
one of Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world
with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity
generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.
For more information:
Investor Relations Department
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304
ir@rushydro.ru
