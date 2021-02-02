Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro    HYDR   RU000A0JPKH7

FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO

(HYDR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on January 29, 2021

02/02/2021 | 01:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on January 29, 2021

02-Feb-2021 / 07:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on January 29, 2021

 

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on January 29, 2021.

 

Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda:

 

 

Item 1: On Consideration of Issues of Material Importance for the Company:

  1.         About the Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Adopted Resolution:

1. The powers vested in Natalya Gennadyevna Kovaleva as Corporate Secretary of the Company be terminated on February 14, 2021.

2. Evgeniya Stepanovna Brusenina be elected as the Corporate Secretary of the Company as from February 15, 2021.

 

1.2. Confidential.

Adopted Resolution: Confidential.

 

1.3. Confidential.

Adopted Resolution: Confidential.

 

 

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38 GW.

 

 

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

 

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.
ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: HYDR
LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 92678
EQS News ID: 1165018

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1165018&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO
06:38aPJSC RUSHYDRO : Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on January 29, 2021
DJ
06:38aPJSC RUSHYDRO : Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on January 29, 2021
EQ
01/29PJSC RUSHYDRO : Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on January 27, 2021
EQ
01/29PJSC RUSHYDRO : Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on January 27, 2021
DJ
01/28PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro Group announces its 4Q -2-
DJ
01/28PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro Group announces its 4Q and FY2020 operating results
EQ
01/28PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro Group announces its 4Q and FY2020 operating results
DJ
01/22PJSC RUSHYDRO : Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on January 29, 2021
EQ
01/19PJSC RUSHYDRO : Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on January 27, 2021
EQ
2020PJSC RUSHYDRO : Postponement of the Board of Directors meeting
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 399 B 5 258 M 5 258 M
Net income 2020 50 411 M 665 M 665 M
Net Debt 2020 148 B 1 953 M 1 953 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,96x
Yield 2020 6,50%
Capitalization 340 B 4 475 M 4 492 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 0
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO
Duration : Period :
Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,96 RUB
Last Close Price 0,78 RUB
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Viktor Viktorovich Khmarin Chairman-Management Board & General Director
Yuriy Petrovich Trutnev Chairman
Vyacheslav Viktorovich Pivovarov Independent Director
Maxim Sergeevich Bystrov Independent Director
Andrey Nikolaevich Shishkin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO-0.04%4 475
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.7.15%18 684
TENAGA NASIONAL-7.39%13 601
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-3.23%13 177
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.11.34%7 617
MERCURY NZ LIMITED8.65%6 926
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ