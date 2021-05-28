Log in
    HYDR   RU000A0JPKH7

FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO

(HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro : Results of the Board of Directors -3-

05/28/2021
RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the third hydropower company in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           HYDR 
LEI Code:       2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
                2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:   108169 
EQS News ID:    1202140 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202140&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 08:48 ET (12:48 GMT)

ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO -0.99% 0.8198 End-of-day quote.4.81%
HPP HOLDINGS BERHAD -0.86% 0.575 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2021 431 B 5 867 M 5 867 M
Net income 2021 53 571 M 729 M 729 M
Net Debt 2021 146 B 1 982 M 1 982 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,72x
Yield 2021 6,46%
Capitalization 357 B 4 858 M 4 858 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 0
Free-Float 32,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 0,97 RUB
Last Close Price 0,82 RUB
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Viktor Viktorovich Khmarin Chairman-Management Board & General Director
Yuriy Petrovich Trutnev Chairman
Vadim Vladislavovich Nedotko Head-Economic Planning, Investments & Controlling
Vyacheslav Viktorovich Pivovarov Independent Director
Maxim Sergeevich Bystrov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO4.81%4 858
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-11.90%18 963
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-29.38%9 788
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.17.41%8 138
MERCURY NZ LIMITED6.28%6 893
INFRATIL LIMITED4.79%4 032