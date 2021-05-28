PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on May 27, 2021 28-May-2021 / 14:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on May 27, 2021 PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on May 27, 2021. Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: Item 1: On approval of report on divestment of the Company's none-core assets for the first quarter of 2021. Adopted Resolution: 1. To approve the Action Plan Progress Report on RusHydro Non-Core Assets Sale for Q1 2021 as per Schedule No. 1 to the Minutes. 2. To amend the Register of Non-core Assets of the Company approved by the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company on December 23, 2020 (Minutes No. 319 dated December 24, 2020) as per Schedule No. 2 to the Minutes. Item 2: On approval of changes to the single provision on procurement for the needs of RusHydro Group. Adopted Resolution: 1. To ensure compliance of the unified Regulation on the Procurement of Products for RusHydro Group Needs approved by the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company (Minutes No. 316 dated October 1, 2020) (hereinafter referred to as the EPoZ) with the provisions of Resolution No. 1909 of the Government of the Russian Federation dated November 24, 2020 "On Amending Certain Acts by the Government of the Russian Federation On the Issues of the Procurement of Commodities, Works, Services for State and Municipal Needs and the Procurement of the Commodities, Works, Services by Certain Types of Legal Entities and Invalidating Certain Provisions of Acts by the Government of the Russian Federation" and Resolution No. 2013 of the Government of the Russian Federation dated December 3, 2020 "On Minimum Share of Procurement of Commodities of Russian origin" (hereinafter referred to as the Resolution No. 2013), to amend the EPoZ in accordance with the Schedule No. 3 to the Minutes, including: a. non-competitive procurement in order to ensure procurement of the share of commodities of Russian origin (including commodities supplied when performing procured works, rendering procured services) established by Resolution No. 2013; b. claiming, when making procurements specified under letter a) Cl. 1 of this Resolution, that the commodity (commodities) proposed for the delivery is/are entered in registers set forth by Cl. 2 of Resolution No. 2013, and procurement participants provide information on the record(s) registry number(s) in the corresponding registers; c. inclusion in contracts concluded upon procurements specified under the letter a) Cl. 1 of this Resolution of the record(s) registry number(s) of the commodity (commodities) proposed for the delivery by participants of the procurement; d. imposition of prohibition, when performing contracts concluded upon procurements specified under the letter a) Cl. 1 of this Resolution, on the replacement of commodity (commodities) contained in one of the registers set forth by Cl. 2 of Resolution No. 2013 for commodity (commodities) not contained in such registers. 2. To instruct the Management Board of the Company to ensure notification of controlled companies that joined to the unified Regulation on the Procurement of Products for RusHydro Group Needs of the introduced amendments within 10 business days as from the date of adoption of this Resolution. Item 3: On approval of the Company's policy on occupation health and safety. Adopted Resolution: To approve the RusHydro Group Job Safety Policy as per Schedule No. 4 to the Minutes. Item 4: On determination of position of the Company (its representatives) in governing bodies of subsidiaries. Adopted Resolution: Confidential. Item 5: On consideration of issues of material importance for the Company: 5.1. On ensuring accelerated consideration of requests for utility connection and applicants' documents as part of the procedure of utility connection to power grids of military infrastructure facilities. Adopted Resolution: In view of particular importance of qualitative and timely utility connection of military infrastructure facilities, as well as in pursuance of Order No. AN-P51-567 of the Government of the Russian Federation dated January 22, 2021 to take in consideration the information on the work carried out by RusHydro (Schedule No. 7 to the Minutes). 5.2. On the construction of Krapivinskaya HPP. Adopted Resolution: To take in consideration the information on the status of the project for Krapivinskaya HPP construction completion (Schedule No. 8 to the Minutes). 5.3. On the involvement of Russian engineering companies in projects implemented by Company abroad. Adopted Resolution: To instruct the Management Board of the Company to ensure that: 1. Engineering companies belonging to RusHydro Group are involved in projects the Company implements abroad. In the event they do not have the necessary competencies, to ensure the involvement of Russian companies providing engineering services. 2. The information on adoption of this Resolution is submitted to the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia and posted on the Interdepartmental Portal for State Property Management (hereinafter referred to as the Portal) within 5 days from the date of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company. 3. The information on the involvement of Russian engineering companies in projects the Company implements abroad is provided in relevant reports submitted to the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia and posted on the Portal according to the form annexed to the Russian Government Directives No. 3502p-P13 dated March 15, 2021, annually, no later than January 15 and July 15. 5.4. On ensuring development (updating) of the Company digital transformation strategy (program) for a period not less than until 2024 inclusive. Adopted Resolution: To instruct the Management Board of the Company: 1. To apply, when developing (updating) the Company digital transformation strategy (program) for a period not less than until 2024 inclusive, the Methodical Recommendations on Digital Transformation of state corporations and companies with state participation approved by the Presidium of the Government Commission for Digital Development, the Use of Information Technology to Improve Living Standards and the Business Environment (hereinafter referred to as the Methodical Recommendations on Digital Transformation); 2. To ensure, until September 1, 2021, the development, in accordance with the Methodical Recommendations on Digital Transformation, of the RusHydro Group digital transformation strategy (program) for a period until 2024 inclusive and its approval by the Board of Directors as agreed by the related federal executive body and the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation, including: ? To appoint an authorized official not below the level of Deputy Chairman of the Management Board - General director to be responsible for the implementation of the measures on the RusHydro Group digital transformation and achievement of the established implementation performance indicators; ? To define the goals of digital transformation and key performance indicators of the digital transformation strategy implementation, including the establishment, in coordination with the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation, of the following target values for key performance indicators in information technology import phase-out (hereinafter referred to as the import phase-out KPI): ? to increase investment in domestic solutions in the field of information technology by 2030 by at least four times compared with the indices of 2019 (including ensuring annual average growth rate of the said expenses for 2021 through 2024 at the level of at least 15 percent) in order to achieve the corresponding target index under the Digital Transformation national goal according to Decree No. 474 of the President of the Russian Federation dated July 21, 2020 "On the National Development Goals of the Russian Federation through 2030"; ? to achieve by 2024 a 70% share of the Company's expenses on the procurement of domestic software and related works (services) of the Company's total expenses on the procurement of software and related works (services) including to fulfil the task set forth in subparagraph "a" of Clause 1 of the list of presidential instructions No.Pr-1068; ? to develop a portfolio and a "roadmap" of initiatives and measures of digital transformation aimed to ensure the RusHydro Group digital transformation within specified time; ? to identify a digital transformation management and financing model indicating the terms, volumes and sources of financing necessary and sufficient to ensure the RusHydro Group digital transformation; ? to include in the Company digital transformation strategy (program) an action plan for a period until 2024 inclusive, of the Company's transition to prior use of domestic software: ? when developing the RusHydro Group digital transformation strategy (program) until September 1, 2021 pursuant to the Russian Government Directives No. 10068p-P13 dated December 6, 2018 and Order No. 486 of

