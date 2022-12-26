Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HYDR   RU000A0JPKH7

FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO

(HYDR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
0.8030 RUB   +0.75%
06:27aRussia's Power Machines completes first high-power gas turbine to replace imported equipment
RE
11/29Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
09/26Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro announced that it expects to receive RUB 10 billion in funding from Federal Agency for State Property Management
CI
Russia's Power Machines completes first high-power gas turbine to replace imported equipment

12/26/2022 | 06:27am EST
MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russian power equipment manufacturer Power Machines said on Monday it had completed assembly and testing of its first domestically made high-power gas turbine, aiming to replace imported energy equipment unavailable due to sanctions.

According to a statement, Power Machines plans to be able to produce eight 170-megawatt turbines a year by 2025 and raise annual capacity to 12 turbines in the future, as well as to ensure maintenance of gas turbines, including imported ones.

The first clients will be Russian oil company Tatneft , state energy holding InterRAO and power company Rushydro, the statement said.

Russia has for years been trying to start production of its own medium and large capacity gas turbines for power plants. But it has accelerated the process as importing and maintaining equipment in Russia has became much harder since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, and the West responded with unprecedented sanctions.

Siemens Energy, General Electric, and Alstom, whose turbines were used to built modern gas power plants in Russia, are either withdrawing from the Russian market or have already suspended operations.

In addition to Power Machines, Russian state firm United Engine Corporation has said it plans to manufacture two high-power turbines a year by 2023 and four by 2025.

"The powerful turbine, which was assembled and tested at our test facility, is living proof that we are on the right track and that our goal will be achieved: Russia will have its own gas turbines, will have its own technology with full localisation," Alexander Konyukhov, head of Power Machines, was quoted as saying in the statement. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Anastasiya Lyrchikova, editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
