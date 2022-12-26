Russia's Power Machines completes first high-power gas turbine to replace imported equipment

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russian power equipment
manufacturer Power Machines said on Monday it had completed
assembly and testing of its first domestically made high-power
gas turbine, aiming to replace imported energy equipment
unavailable due to sanctions.
According to a statement, Power Machines plans to be able to
produce eight 170-megawatt turbines a year by 2025 and raise
annual capacity to 12 turbines in the future, as well as to
ensure maintenance of gas turbines, including imported ones.
The first clients will be Russian oil company Tatneft
, state energy holding InterRAO and power
company Rushydro, the statement said.
Russia has for years been trying to start production of its
own medium and large capacity gas turbines for power plants. But
it has accelerated the process as importing and maintaining
equipment in Russia has became much harder since Moscow sent
tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, and the
West responded with unprecedented sanctions.
Siemens Energy, General Electric, and
Alstom, whose turbines were used to built modern gas
power plants in Russia, are either withdrawing from the Russian
market or have already suspended operations.
In addition to Power Machines, Russian state firm United
Engine Corporation has said it plans to manufacture two
high-power turbines a year by 2023 and four by 2025.
"The powerful turbine, which was assembled and tested at our
test facility, is living proof that we are on the right track
and that our goal will be achieved: Russia will have its own gas
turbines, will have its own technology with full localisation,"
Alexander Konyukhov, head of Power Machines, was quoted as
saying in the statement.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Anastasiya Lyrchikova, editing
by Mark Heinrich)