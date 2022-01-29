Log in
    505744   INE529A01010

FEDERAL-MOGUL GOETZE (INDIA) LIMITED

(505744)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Federal Mogul Goetze India : Loss of Share Certificates

01/29/2022 | 04:01am EST
Date: 29th January, 2022

1.

Listing Department

(Fax: 022-22723719 /22722037/

BSE Limited

22722041

/22722061/

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

22722039

/22658121)

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001

2.

Listing Department

(Fax: 022-26598237/26598238)

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051

Subject: Advertisement of Notice/ intimation regarding lost/ misplaced/ stolen shares

Reg.: Regulation 39 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/ Ma'am,

Pursuant to Regulation 39 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the share certificates (as per Annexure-I) have been reported to be lost/ misplaced/ stolen. The Holder(s) of these shares have requested us to issue duplicate share certificate in lieu of the original. We are in the process of issuing Duplicate Share Certificate to this shareholder.

You are requested to caution your members not to deal in or make any transaction w.r.t. these shares.

The copies of advertisement published in Financial Express (English) and Jansatta (Hindi) dated 29th January, 2022 are annexed as Annexure-II.

This is for your kind information and necessary action please.

Regards.

Yours truly,

For Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited

KHALID IQBAL KHAN

Digitally signed by KHALID IQBAL KHAN DN: c=IN, o=Personal, pseudonym=d500725207ecdd367b2a95c280 973da05a19730644dcd980cb2dfd635ff29969, postalCode=110006, st=DELHI, serialNumber=e20f5a3abbe866e8801e032731 3ac6ac08a0c1c8d180213b3bac7405ba678aec, cn=KHALID IQBAL KHAN

Date: 2022.01.29 13:35:06 +05'30'

Dr. Khalid Iqbal Khan

(Whole-TimeDirector-Legal & Company Secretary)

DIN: 05253556

Encl: as above

Corporate Identification Number: L74899DL1954PLC002452

Regd. Office : DLF Prime Towers 10 Ground Floor, F 79 & 80, Okhla Phase - I, New Delhi - 110 020

Tel. : (91-11) 49057597 • Fax : (91-11) 49057597

www.federalmogulgoetzeindia.com

ANNEXURE - I

FEDERAL-MOGUL GOETZE (INDIA) LIMITED

Notice/ Intimation regarding lost/ misplaced/ stolen shares

[Regulation 39 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015]

S.No.

Name of the Shareholder(s)

Certificate No.

Distinctive No.

No. of

From

To

equity

shares

MONISHA JIMMY GUZDAR

27396

03651904

03651953

50

246125

22342508

22342517

10

246126

22342518

22342522

5

246124

22342498

22342507

10

KHALID IQBAL KHAN

Digitally signed by KHALID IQBAL KHAN DN: c=IN, o=Personal, pseudonym=d500725207ecdd367b2a95c280973 da05a19730644dcd980cb2dfd635ff29969, postalCode=110006, st=DELHI, serialNumber=e20f5a3abbe866e8801e0327313ac 6ac08a0c1c8d180213b3bac7405ba678aec, cn=KHALID IQBAL KHAN

Date: 2022.01.29 13:35:59 +05'30'

Corporate Identification Number: L74899DL1954PLC002452

Regd. Office : DLF Prime Towers 10 Ground Floor, F 79 & 80, Okhla Phase - I, New Delhi - 110 020

Tel. : (91-11) 49057597 • Fax : (91-11) 49057597

www.federalmogulgoetzeindia.com

Disclaimer

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 09:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
