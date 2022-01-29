Federal Mogul Goetze India : Loss of Share Certificates

Date: 29th January, 2022 1. Listing Department (Fax: 022-22723719 /22722037/ BSE Limited 22722041 /22722061/ Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers 22722039 /22658121) Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001 2. Listing Department (Fax: 022-26598237/26598238) National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051

Subject: Advertisement of Notice/ intimation regarding lost/ misplaced/ stolen shares

Reg.: Regulation 39 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/ Ma'am,

Pursuant to Regulation 39 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the share certificates (as per Annexure-I) have been reported to be lost/ misplaced/ stolen. The Holder(s) of these shares have requested us to issue duplicate share certificate in lieu of the original. We are in the process of issuing Duplicate Share Certificate to this shareholder.

You are requested to caution your members not to deal in or make any transaction w.r.t. these shares.

The copies of advertisement published in Financial Express (English) and Jansatta (Hindi) dated 29th January, 2022 are annexed as Annexure-II.

This is for your kind information and necessary action please.

Regards.

Yours truly,

For Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited