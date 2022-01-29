Federal Mogul Goetze India : Loss of Share Certificates
01/29/2022 | 04:01am EST
Date: 29th January, 2022
1.
Listing Department
(Fax: 022-22723719 /22722037/
BSE Limited
22722041
/22722061/
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
22722039
/22658121)
Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001
2.
Listing Department
(Fax: 022-26598237/26598238)
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051
Subject: Advertisement of Notice/ intimation regarding lost/ misplaced/ stolen shares
Reg.: Regulation 39 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/ Ma'am,
Pursuant to Regulation 39 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the share certificates (as per Annexure-I) have been reported to be lost/ misplaced/ stolen. The Holder(s) of these shares have requested us to issue duplicate share certificate in lieu of the original. We are in the process of issuing Duplicate Share Certificate to this shareholder.
You are requested to caution your members not to deal in or make any transaction w.r.t. these shares.
The copies of advertisement published in Financial Express (English) and Jansatta (Hindi) dated 29th January, 2022 are annexed as Annexure-II.
This is for your kind information and necessary action please.
Regards.
Yours truly,
For Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited
KHALID IQBAL KHAN
Digitally signed by KHALID IQBAL KHAN DN: c=IN, o=Personal, pseudonym=d500725207ecdd367b2a95c280 973da05a19730644dcd980cb2dfd635ff29969, postalCode=110006, st=DELHI, serialNumber=e20f5a3abbe866e8801e032731 3ac6ac08a0c1c8d180213b3bac7405ba678aec, cn=KHALID IQBAL KHAN
