    505744   INE529A01010

FEDERAL-MOGUL GOETZE (INDIA) LIMITED

(505744)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
291.15 INR   +1.45%
Federal Mogul Goetze India : Newspaper Advertisements

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
Dt.: 27th August, 2022

1.

Listing Department

(Fax: 022-22723719 /22722037/

BSE Limited

22722041 /22722061/

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

22722039 /22658121)

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001

2.

Listing Department

(Fax: 022-26598237/26598238)

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051

Subject: Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the copies of the advertisement published in Financial Express, (English) & Jansatta, (Hindi) newspaper dt. 27th August, 2022, regarding the 67th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 20st September, 2022 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).

This is for your kind information and record.

Regards.

Yours truly,

For Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited

KHALID IQBAL KHAN

Digitally signed by KHALID IQBAL KHAN DN: c=IN, o=Personal, pseudonym=d500725207ecdd367b2a95 c280973da05a19730644dcd980cb2dfd6 35ff29969, postalCode=110006, st=DELHI, serialNumber=e20f5a3abbe866e8801e0 327313ac6ac08a0c1c8d180213b3bac740 5ba678aec, cn=KHALID IQBAL KHAN Date: 2022.08.27 17:32:59 +05'30'

(Dr. Khalid Iqbal Khan)

Whole-time Director- Legal & Company Secretary

Encl: As above

Corporate Identification Number: L74899DL1954PLC002452

Regd. Office : DLF Prime Towers 10 Ground Floor, F 79 & 80, Okhla Phase - I, New Delhi - 110 020 Tel. : (91-11) 49057597 • Fax : (91-11) 49057597

www.federalmogulgoetzeindia.com

Disclaimer

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 13 426 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2022 540 M 6,76 M 6,76 M
Net cash 2022 1 777 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 197 M 203 M 203 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 5 025
Free-Float 17,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vinod Kumar Hans Managing Director & Executive Director
Manish Chadha CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Krishnamurthy Naga Subramaniam Chairman
Narangampuram V. Sreenivasan Director-Information Systems
Rajesh Kumar Sinha Executive Director, Director-Operations & Ring
