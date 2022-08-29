Federal Mogul Goetze India : Newspaper Advertisements
08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
Dt.: 27th August, 2022
Subject: Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/Ma'am,
Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the copies of the advertisement published in Financial Express, (English) & Jansatta, (Hindi) newspaper dt. 27th August, 2022, regarding the 67th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 20st September, 2022 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).
