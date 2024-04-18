WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced a $509.1 million Multifamily DUS® REMIC under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on April 9, 2024. FNA 2024-M4 marks the second Fannie Mae GeMS issuance of 2024.

"We're excited to announce the pricing of our second GeMS deal for 2024," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets, Pricing and Analytics. "Despite persistent market challenges, including continued rate volatility, we were pleased with the speed and efficiency of the execution. Investor interest was robust, and we appreciate their continued participation."

All classes of FNA 2024-M4 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class

Original Face

Weighted Average
Life

Coupon (%)

Coupon Type

Spread*

Offered

Price

A1

$25,096,202

6.16

4.791

Fixed

Not Available

Not Available

A2

$357,000,000

9.44

4.871

Fixed

P+89

100.00

A3

$127,000,000

9.57

4.40

Fixed

Not Available

Not Available

X1

$25,096,202

6.13

0.322

WAC IO

Not Offered

Not Offered

X2

$357,000,000

8.95

0.242

WAC IO

Not Offered

Not Offered

X3

$127,000,000

9.07

0.713

WAC IO

Not Offered

Not Offered

Total

$509,096,202






* The spread on FNA 2024-M4 was priced using the SOFR swap curve

Group 1 Collateral

UPB:                                                                                         

$509,096,202

Collateral:                                                                                 

76 Fannie Mae DUS MBS

Geographic Distribution:                                                         

TX (24.30%), FL (11.81%), IL (8.14%)

Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):   

1.42x

Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV):                                  

58.8 %

 

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2024-M4) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page.

