  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNMA   US3135861090

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION

(FNMA)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/17 01:41:08 pm EDT
0.7060 USD   +1.44%
01:16pFannie Mae Priced $720 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2022-M10) Under Its GeMS Program
PR
05/04ABA-FHFA to make Supplemental Consumer Information Form mandatory
AQ
05/03TRANSCRIPT : Federal National Mortgage Association, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
CI
Fannie Mae Priced $720 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2022-M10) Under Its GeMS Program

05/17/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
WASHINGTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced a $720 million Multifamily DUS® REMIC under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on May 11, 2022. FNA 2022-M10 marks the fifth Fannie Mae GeMS issuance of 2022.

"The M10 provided an opportunity to buy discounted, 10-year cash flows with 100% of any future prepayment premiums on the underlying MBS," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets and Pricing, Fannie Mae. "We are pleased that the investor community was able to focus on the deal given recent rate volatility and competing investment opportunities."  

All classes of FNA 2022-M10 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class

Original Face

Weighted Average Life

Coupon (%)

Coupon Type

Spread*

Offered

Price

A1

$42,100,000

6.71

2.003

WAC

S+42

92.71

A2

$677,674,679

9.56

2.003

WAC

S+79

87.01

Total

$719,774,679






* The spread on FNA 2022-M10 was priced using the SOFR swap curve

Group 1 Collateral

UPB:                                                                                              $719,774,679
Collateral:                                                                                     41 Fannie Mae DUS MBS
Geographic Distribution:                                                            TX (19.48%), IL (12.75%), NY (10.15%)
Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):       1.75x
Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV):                                    66.7%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2022-M10) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page.

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/newsroom

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. In addition, not all securities will have the characteristics discussed in this release. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement pursuant to which such security is offered. You should also read our most current Annual Report on Form 10-K and our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Investor Relations page of our Web site at www.fanniemae.com and on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-priced-720-million-multifamily-dus-remic-fna-2022-m10-under-its-gems-program-301549325.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae


© PRNewswire 2022
