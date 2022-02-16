Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Federal National Mortgage Association
  News
  Summary
    FNMA   US3135861090

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION

(FNMA)
  Report
Federal National Mortgage Association : Appraising the Appraisal

02/16/2022 | 11:46am EST
Fannie Mae's latest research evaluates appraisal values of homes owned by Black and white borrowers refinancing their homes. According to an analysis of 1.8 million appraisals in 2019 and 2020:

  • Black borrowers refinancing their home on average received a slightly lower appraisal value relative to automated valuation models.
  • Homes owned by white borrowers were more frequently overvalued than homes owned by Black borrowers.
  • Six states, including Georgia, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, and Alabama, accounted for nearly 50 percent of the overvalued homes of white owners in majority-Black neighborhoods.

Accurate and unbiased appraisals can help remedy the legacy of racial inequities in the housing market. Modernizing the appraisal process, as well as fostering diversity in the appraisal workforce, are two ways the housing industry can help minimize the chance of racial bias in home valuation.

(Updated February 16, 2022 to provide additional clarification on the research methodology.)

Click here to read the Working Paper

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 16:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 28 096 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 87,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 993 M 4 993 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 7 700
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
Duration : Period :
Federal National Mortgage Association Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,87 $
Average target price 0,50 $
Spread / Average Target -42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hugh R. Frater Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Benson President
Chryssa C. Halley Vice President-Corporate Tax
Sheila Colleen Bair Chairman
Kimberly H. Johnson Senior Vice President & Chief Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION6.08%4 993
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION5.78%103 931
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-11.20%56 323
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES10.36%36 729
FIRSTRAND LIMITED4.90%24 693
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED3.61%15 989