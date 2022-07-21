Log in
    FNMA   US3135861090

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION

(FNMA)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:16 2022-07-21 pm EDT
0.6581 USD   -1.78%
Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Appoints Katie Jones as Chief Human Resources Officer

07/21/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) announced today it has appointed Katie Jones as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective August 1, 2022. In this role, Jones will be a member of Fannie Mae's Management Committee and oversee the company's Human Resources function responsible for designing and delivering a comprehensive enterprise-wide strategy to attract, retain, engage, and develop talent and support business and strategic priorities.

"We are pleased to welcome such an accomplished executive to the Fannie Mae leadership team. With more than 30 years of Human Resources experience in the financial services sector, Katie is exceptionally well positioned to cultivate Fannie Mae as a destination for top talent and a great place to work. Katie will play a critical role in ensuring we continue to attract, develop, and support our people and positively impact renters and homeowners," said David C. Benson, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Fannie Mae.

Jones will provide leadership on all aspects of Fannie Mae's human resources strategy. She will also partner with others across the enterprise, including Fannie Mae's Office of Minority and Women Inclusion (OMWI), to ensure the company's comprehensive HR strategy continues to promote a diverse and inclusive workplace.

"Fannie Mae is a top-class organization with exceptional values and a people-first culture. It's a privilege to join the team during this exciting time for the company," said Katie Jones. "I look forward to being part of Fannie Mae's mission to meet the evolving needs of the country's renters and homebuyers while the organization continues to grow as an employer of choice, particularly as we focus on a new way of working."

Jones most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at PRA Group, a global financial services firm with approximately 5,000 employees and clients and customers across 18 countries. Prior to PRA Group, Jones held Senior Vice President positions at SunTrust Bank, AIG, and Crestar Bank. In these roles, she led national and global Human Resources functions, including talent acquisition, talent management, learning and development, succession planning, HR systems, total rewards, diversity and inclusion, and organizational design.

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 16:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
