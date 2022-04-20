Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNMA   US3135861090

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION

(FNMA)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/20 12:10:24 pm EDT
0.7739 USD   -0.40%
12:08pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on April 20, 2022 Announcement Date
PU
04/19FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Economic Growth Forecast Downgraded as ‘Soft Landing' Appears Increasingly Unlikely
PU
04/19FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Inflation Rate Signals Tighter Monetary Policy and Threatens ‘Soft Landing'
PU
Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on April 20, 2022 Announcement Date

04/20/2022 | 12:08pm EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced that it will not utilize its April 20, 2022 Benchmark Notes® announcement date. As announced in our 2022 Benchmark Securities® Issuance Calendar, the company may forgo any scheduled Benchmark Notes issuance.

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 16:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 127 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 155x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 459 M 4 459 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
Duration : Period :
Federal National Mortgage Association Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,78 $
Average target price 0,67 $
Spread / Average Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hugh R. Frater Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Benson President
Chryssa C. Halley Vice President-Corporate Tax
Sheila Colleen Bair Chairman
Kimberly H. Johnson Senior Vice President & Chief Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-5.26%4 459
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION24.26%117 460
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-17.33%50 729
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES2.76%33 491
FIRSTRAND LIMITED15.12%26 252
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED3.03%16 324