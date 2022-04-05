Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNMA   US3135861090

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION

(FNMA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on April 5, 2022 Announcement Date

04/05/2022 | 09:58am EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced that it will not utilize its April 5, 2022 Benchmark Notes® announcement date. As announced in our 2022 Benchmark Securities® Issuance Calendar, the company may forgo any scheduled Benchmark Notes issuance.

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 13:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 127 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 712 M 4 712 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 62,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,82 $
Average target price 0,67 $
Spread / Average Target -18,8%
Managers and Directors
Hugh R. Frater Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Benson President
Chryssa C. Halley Vice President-Corporate Tax
Sheila Colleen Bair Chairman
Kimberly H. Johnson Senior Vice President & Chief Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION0.11%4 712
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION13.68%107 432
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED3.56%64 401
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-4.10%31 254
FIRSTRAND LIMITED26.15%29 504
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED16.36%18 907