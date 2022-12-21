Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNMA   US3135861090

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION

(FNMA)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:42 2022-12-21 am EST
0.3873 USD   -0.51%
03:29aABA-FHFA adopts oversight rule for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac products
AQ
12/19Economy Expected to End 2022 on Positive Note Ahead of Modest Recession in New Year
PR
12/16ABA-FHFA finalizes updated multifamily housing goals for Fannie, Freddie
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on December 21, 2022 Announcement Date

12/21/2022 | 10:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced that it will not utilize its December 21, 2022 Benchmark Notes® announcement date. As announced in our 2022 Benchmark Securities® Issuance Calendar, the company may forgo any scheduled Benchmark Notes issuance.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 15:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
03:29aABA-FHFA adopts oversight rule for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac products
AQ
12/19Economy Expected to End 2022 on Positive Note Ahead of Modest Recession in New Year
PR
12/16ABA-FHFA finalizes updated multifamily housing goals for Fannie, Freddie
AQ
12/12Fannie Mae Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Certain CAS Notes
PR
12/07Federal National Mortgage Associatio : Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on Decem..
PU
12/07Federal National Mortgage Associatio : High Mortgage Rates Remain Primary Impediment to Ho..
PU
12/06Fannie Mae Introduces Enhancements to Help Expand Homeownership Opportunities for Under..
CI
12/05Federal National Mortgage Associatio : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
11/18Federal National Mortgage Associatio : One-Third of Recent Homebuyers Still Don't 'Shop Ar..
PU
11/15Federal National Mortgage Associatio : Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on Novem..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 234 M 2 234 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
Duration : Period :
Federal National Mortgage Association Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,39 $
Average target price 0,50 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Priscilla Almodovar Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Benson President
Chryssa C. Halley Vice President-Corporate Tax
Michael J. Heid Chairman
Ramon Richards Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-50.92%2 234
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-17.18%80 513
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED4.44%59 665
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-16.31%26 424
FIRSTRAND LIMITED2.80%20 189
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.26.24%15 108