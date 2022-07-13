Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNMA   US3135861090

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION

(FNMA)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  14:47 13/07/2022 BST
0.4540 USD   -0.07%
02:24pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on July 13, 2022 Announcement Date
PU
07/12ABA-FHFA : Fannie, Freddie sold nearly 155,000 non-performing loans since 2014
AQ
07/08Big banks' Q2 earnings to shed light on gloomy U.S. mortgage outlook
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on July 13, 2022 Announcement Date

07/13/2022 | 02:24pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced that it will not utilize its July 13, 2022 Benchmark Notes® announcement date. As announced in our 2022 Benchmark Securities® Issuance Calendar, the company may forgo any scheduled Benchmark Notes issuance.

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 13:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
02:24pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on July ..
PU
07/12ABA-FHFA : Fannie, Freddie sold nearly 155,000 non-performing loans since 2014
AQ
07/08Big banks' Q2 earnings to shed light on gloomy U.S. mortgage outlook
RE
07/06Fannie Mae Priced $381 Million Multifamily Social DUS REMIC (FNA 2022-M1S) Under Its Ge..
PR
07/01Fannie Mae Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Certain CAS Debt Notes
PR
07/01Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as a STAR Performer for the tenth consecutive ..
AQ
06/24FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Home Sales Generally Trending Downward as Industria..
PU
06/24FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Announces Tender Offer for Any and All o..
PU
06/24FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
06/22FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on June ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 30 000 M - 25 193 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 90,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 607 M 2 607 M 2 189 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
Duration : Period :
Federal National Mortgage Association Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,45 $
Average target price 0,58 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David C. Benson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chryssa C. Halley Vice President-Corporate Tax
Michael J. Heid Chairman
Ramon Richards Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Nancy J. Jardini Senior VP, Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-44.60%2 607
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-7.93%86 957
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-13.94%50 841
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-13.61%28 049
FIRSTRAND LIMITED4.08%20 930
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.24.87%15 989