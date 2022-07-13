Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on July 13, 2022 Announcement Date

WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced that it will not utilize its July 13, 2022 Benchmark Notes® announcement date. As announced in our 2022 Benchmark Securities® Issuance Calendar, the company may forgo any scheduled Benchmark Notes issuance.
