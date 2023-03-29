Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNMA   US3135861090

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION

(FNMA)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:29:35 2023-03-29 am EDT
0.4002 USD   +0.29%
10:18aFederal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on March 29, 2023 Announcement Date
PU
03/28IBOR Transition Digest - March 17, 2023
AQ
03/28Fitch Rates Maryland's CDA's Housing Rev Bonds Series 2023 B 'AA+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on March 29, 2023 Announcement Date

03/29/2023 | 10:18am EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced that it will not utilize its March 29, 2023 Benchmark Notes® announcement date. As announced in our 2023 Benchmark Securities® Issuance Calendar, the company may forgo any scheduled Benchmark Notes issuance.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 14:17:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 532 M - -
Net income 2022 12 923 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 149 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 694x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 290 M 2 290 M -
EV / Sales 2021 110x
EV / Sales 2022 169x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
Duration : Period :
Federal National Mortgage Association Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,40 $
Average target price 0,23 $
Spread / Average Target -43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Priscilla Almodovar Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Benson President
Chryssa C. Halley Vice President-Corporate Tax
Michael J. Heid Chairman
Ramon Richards Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION12.90%2 290
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-3.46%77 220
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-2.13%57 616
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-3.52%24 664
FIRSTRAND LIMITED0.13%19 229
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.-4.39%14 974
