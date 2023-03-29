Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on March 29, 2023 Announcement Date

WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced that it will not utilize its March 29, 2023 Benchmark Notes® announcement date. As announced in our 2023 Benchmark Securities® Issuance Calendar, the company may forgo any scheduled Benchmark Notes issuance.
Disclaimer
Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 14:17:39 UTC.