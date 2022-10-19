Advanced search
Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on October 19, 2022 Announcement Date

10/19/2022 | 10:46am EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced that it will not utilize its October 19, 2022 Benchmark Notes® announcement date. As announced in our 2022 Benchmark Securities® Issuance Calendar, the company may forgo any scheduled Benchmark Notes issuance.

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 14:44:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
