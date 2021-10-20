Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNMA   US3135861090

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION

(FNMA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on October 20, 2021 Announcement Date

10/20/2021 | 09:42am EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced that it will not utilize its October 20, 2021 Benchmark Notes® announcement date. As announced in our 2021 Benchmark Securities® Issuance Calendar, the company may forgo any scheduled Benchmark Notes issuance.

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 13:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 963 M - -
Net income 2021 27,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 475 M 5 475 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 7 700
Free-Float 62,1%
