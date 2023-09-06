Helping lenders serve homebuyers and homeowners with affordable mortgagesMultifamily Business
WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced that it will not utilize its September 6, 2023 Benchmark Notes® announcement date. As announced in our 2023 Benchmark Securities® Issuance Calendar, the company may forgo any scheduled Benchmark Notes issuance.
Disclaimer
Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 06 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2023 13:17:00 UTC.