Federal National Mortgage Association is engaged in a source of financing for mortgages and is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered by Congress. The Company operates through two segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family business operates in the secondary mortgage market relating to loans secured by properties containing four or fewer residential dwelling units. The Multifamily business operates in the secondary mortgage market relating primarily to loans secured by properties containing five or more residential units. The Company funds its business primarily through the issuance of short-term and long-term debt securities in the domestic and international capital markets. Its geographical distribution includes California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and all other states.

Sector Banks