Single-Family Business

Helping lenders serve homebuyers and homeowners with affordable mortgages

Multifamily Business

Financing for quality, affordable rental housing in every market, every day

Capital Markets

Reducing risk and enhancing housing finance liquidity

Manage Financial Uncertainty

All Resources to Manage Financial Uncertainty

Help for Homeowners

Help for Renters

Protect Yourself from Fraud

Recover from a Disaster

All Resources for Recovering from a Disaster

Recovery Assistance for Homeowners

Recovery Assistance for Renters

Protect Yourself from Fraud

WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced that it will not utilize its September 6, 2023 Benchmark Notes® announcement date. As announced in our 2023 Benchmark Securities® Issuance Calendar, the company may forgo any scheduled Benchmark Notes issuance.

Our Company
  • About Us
  • Contact Us
  • Careers
  • Investor Relations
  • Newsroom
  • Research & Insights
  • ESG
Business Partners
  • Single-Family Business
  • Multifamily Business
  • Capital Markets
  • Suppliers
  • Developer Portal
Homebuyers, Owners, & Renters
  • Educational Resources
  • Credit Basics
  • HomeView Homeownership Education Course
  • HomePath - Search for Homes
  • Make Your Rent Count
  • Calculators & Tools
  • All Calculators and Tools
  • Glossary of Key Terms
  • Affordability Calculator
  • Down Payment Assistance Search Tool
  • Mobile App
  • Let Us Help You
  • Contact a Housing Counselor
  • Manage Financial Uncertainty
  • Recover from a Disaster

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 06 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2023 13:17:00 UTC.