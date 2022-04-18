Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNMA   US3135861090

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION

(FNMA)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/18 01:19:59 pm EDT
0.7720 USD   -1.58%
12:44pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Fannie Mae Priced $736 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2022-M8) Under Its GeMS Program
PU
04/15FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Higher Energy Prices Cause Inflation Measures to Accelerate and Consumers to Reduce Real Consumption
PU
04/15FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Fannie Mae Announces Publication of National Home Price Index
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Priced $736 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2022-M8) Under Its GeMS Program

04/18/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) priced a $736 million Multifamily DUS® REMIC under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on April 11, 2022. FNA 2022-M8 marks the fourth Fannie Mae GeMS issuance of 2022.

"With the M8, we were able to include a small group of our ARM 7-6 collateral, which is a 7-year, SOFR-based floater with a 6% cap on the pass-through rate," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets and Pricing, Fannie Mae. "This product enables smaller borrowers who may not want to manage their own interest rate cap to participate in the popular floating-rate market. The M8 had plenty of competition this week with the shortened holiday schedule, and we are grateful that our investors were able to focus on the floating-rate class as well as the traditional 10-year tranches."

All classes of FNA 2022-M8 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted Average Life Coupon (%) Coupon Type Spread Offered Price
FA $31,451,821 6.15 0.679 Floater/AFC 30-day SOFR avg + 52 100
FX $31,451,821 0.40 0.291 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered
A1 $14,500,000 5.96 1.937 WAC S+38 94.70
A2 $514,650,510 9.57 1.937 WAC S+79 88.74
A3 $176,000,000 9.61 1.900 Fixed Not Available Not Available
X3 $176,000,000 9.11 0.037 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered
Total $736,602,331

* The spread on FNA 2022-M8 was priced using the SOFR swap curve

Group 1 Collateral

UPB $31,451,821
Collateral 7 Fannie Mae DUS MBS
Geographic Distribution TX (30.75%), GA (27.06%), AR (15.21%)
Weighted Average
Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) 		1.95x
Weighted Average
Loan-to-Value (LTV) 		63.71%

Group 2 Collateral

UPB $705,150,510
Collateral 39 Fannie Mae DUS MBS
Geographic Distribution NY (50.56%), IL (8.78%), NJ (8.51%)
Weighted Average
Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) 		2.16x
Weighted Average
Loan-to-Value (LTV) 		60.58%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2022-M8) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page.

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 16:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
12:44pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Priced $736 Million Multifamily DUS REMI..
PU
04/15FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Higher Energy Prices Cause Inflation Measures to Ac..
PU
04/15FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Announces Publication of National Home P..
PU
04/14Gateless Announces Integration with Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter
CI
04/12FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Consumers Discuss Affordability and the Impact of R..
PU
04/11FHFA Suspends Foreclosure For Borrowers Applying For HAF Assistance
AQ
04/08FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
04/08FANNIE MAE BOARD CHAIR SHEILA BAIR A : Michael J. Heid to Succeed her as New Chair, David ..
PR
04/08Federal National Mortgage Association Announces Executive Changes
CI
04/08Federal National Mortgage Association Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 127 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 157x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 502 M 4 502 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
Duration : Period :
Federal National Mortgage Association Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,78 $
Average target price 0,67 $
Spread / Average Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hugh R. Frater Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Benson President
Chryssa C. Halley Vice President-Corporate Tax
Sheila Colleen Bair Chairman
Kimberly H. Johnson Senior Vice President & Chief Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-4.35%4 502
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION25.95%118 391
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-12.52%56 472
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-2.92%31 638
FIRSTRAND LIMITED14.93%26 775
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED5.40%17 060