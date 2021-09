Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Releases August 2021 Monthly Summary

WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae's (FNMA/OTCQB) August 2021 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, serious delinquency rates, and loan modifications.

