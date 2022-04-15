Federal National Mortgage Association : Higher Energy Prices Cause Inflation Measures to Accelerate and Consumers to Reduce Real Consumption

Key Takeaways:

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 1.2 percent in March, the largest one-month gain since September 2005, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). On an annual basis, prices were up 8.5 percent, the fastest pace since 1981 and an acceleration of six-tenths from February. The headline gain was driven by surging energy prices, which increased 11.0 percent. Airline fare jumped 10.7 percent, in part due to high oil prices and rebounding demand. Both rental prices and owners' equivalent rent were up 0.4 percent, a deceleration of two tenths from February for the former and flat growth for the latter. Excluding food and energy costs, core CPI increased 0.3 percent over the month and 6.5 percent over the year. Though a marked deceleration for core CPI, this was heavily influenced by a 3.8 percent drop in used car and truck prices, the largest single month decline for that category since 1969.

The March inflation reports were heavily impacted by the energy price spike caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since then, oil prices have pulled back significantly, which will provide some relief to the energy and gasoline components in April, and this decline was likely one of the drivers in the increase in consumer sentiment in April. On an annual basis, we expect that the CPI has peaked in March due to stronger annual base effect comparisons from 2021, expected future price stabilization in energy, and expected declines in auto and some other durable goods prices. However, we don't expect month-over-month core inflation to cool dramatically in the near term. Though core CPI increased at the slowest rate in six months, this was driven primarily by a larger-than-expected (and likely unsustainable) drop in used car prices. Underlying inflationary pressures, such as shelter costs, continued to climb at the same 0.5 percent rate as in February, in line with our forecast, and we expect wage pressures from the historically tight labor market to continue to feed through to consumer prices, which was evident again in the NFIB survey showing almost half of firms raising worker pay and nearly three-in-four increasing selling prices. Further, core producer price increases, which are thought to partially pass through to consumer prices, showed no signs of slowing. Considering the underlying details of this month's reports, our inflation forecast will likely be largely unchanged.

We believe the Fed will act aggressively to combat rising prices, meaning a 50-basis point hike in the federal funds rate and the commencement of the balance sheet runoff are both likely in May. We've stated previously that the exact impact of policy tightening on long-term rates is difficult to predict, but thus far the Fed's more hawkish tone has prompted an unusually sharp jump in mortgage rates, which hit 5 percent this week, according to Freddie Mac's latest primary mortgage market survey. This is likely to weigh dramatically on housing activity this year and slow home price growth, and we are likely to downgrade our forecasts for new and existing home sales.

When considering price increases, real retail sales in March were weak. However, this weakness was partially offset by upward revisions to both the January and February figures, and the growth in nominal spending at restaurants and bars relative to other retail is an encouraging sign for the services industry. Still, when combined with consumer sentiment still at its lowest level since 2011, it's clear that consumer spending is softening, consistent with our forecast for a significant slowdown in personal consumption growth in Q2.



