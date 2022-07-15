Federal National Mortgage Association : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K/A

Amendment No. 1

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 7, 2022

Federal National Mortgage Association

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Fannie Mae

Federally chartered corporation 0-50231 52-0883107 1100 15th Street, NW 800 232-6643 Washington, DC 20005 (State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation) (Commission

File Number) (IRS Employer

Identification No.) (Address of principal executive offices, including zip code) (Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions ( see General Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))





Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered None N/A N/A





Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§203.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐









Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On April 8, 2022, Fannie Mae (formally, the Federal National Mortgage Association) filed a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission to report, among other things, that on April 7, 2022, Fannie Mae's President David C. Benson was appointed to also serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer and as a Board member of the company, effective May 1, 2022 (the "Original Form 8-K"). At the time of the Original Form 8-K filing, the Board of Directors had not yet determined the committees on which Mr. Benson would serve.

Fannie Mae is filing this Amendment No. 1 to the Original Form 8-K to report that, on July 14, 2022, its Board of Directors appointed Mr. Benson to serve on the Community Responsibility and Sustainability Committee, effective as of August 1, 2022.













SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION By /s/ Wells M. Engledow Wells M. Engledow Enterprise Deputy General Counsel-Senior Vice President

Date: July 15, 2022





fnm-20220407