Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNMA   US3135861090

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION

(FNMA)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-07-15 pm EDT
0.6501 USD   +3.19%
04:14pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A
PU
04:06pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION FANNIE MAE Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
10:04aFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Fannie Mae Announces the Results of its Twenty-Sixth Reperforming Loan Sale Transaction
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Federal National Mortgage Association : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A

07/15/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
fnm-20220407

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20549
FORM 8-K/A
Amendment No. 1
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 7, 2022
Federal National Mortgage Association
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Fannie Mae
Federally chartered corporation 0-50231 52-0883107 1100 15th Street, NW 800 232-6643
Washington, DC 20005
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identification No.) 		(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code) (Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
None N/A N/A

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§203.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.


Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On April 8, 2022, Fannie Mae (formally, the Federal National Mortgage Association) filed a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission to report, among other things, that on April 7, 2022, Fannie Mae's President David C. Benson was appointed to also serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer and as a Board member of the company, effective May 1, 2022 (the "Original Form 8-K"). At the time of the Original Form 8-K filing, the Board of Directors had not yet determined the committees on which Mr. Benson would serve.
Fannie Mae is filing this Amendment No. 1 to the Original Form 8-K to report that, on July 14, 2022, its Board of Directors appointed Mr. Benson to serve on the Community Responsibility and Sustainability Committee, effective as of August 1, 2022.



SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
By /s/ Wells M. Engledow
Wells M. Engledow
Enterprise Deputy General Counsel-Senior Vice President
Date: July 15, 2022

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 20:13:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
04:14pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A
PU
04:06pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION FANNIE MAE Change in Directors or Principal Offi..
AQ
10:04aFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Announces the Results of its Twenty-Sixt..
PU
08:13aFitch Revises Outlooks for 104 GSE Credit Risk Transfer Classes; Affirms Ratings
AQ
07/13FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Two Years In, Fannie Mae's Single-Family Green MBS ..
PU
07/13FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on July ..
PU
07/12ABA-FHFA : Fannie, Freddie sold nearly 155,000 non-performing loans since 2014
AQ
07/08Big banks' Q2 earnings to shed light on gloomy U.S. mortgage outlook
RE
07/06Fannie Mae Priced $381 Million Multifamily Social DUS REMIC (FNA 2022-M1S) Under Its Ge..
PR
07/01Fannie Mae Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Certain CAS Debt Notes
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 000 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 126x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 615 M 3 615 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
Duration : Period :
Federal National Mortgage Association Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,63 $
Average target price 0,58 $
Spread / Average Target -7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David C. Benson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chryssa C. Halley Vice President-Corporate Tax
Michael J. Heid Chairman
Ramon Richards Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Nancy J. Jardini Senior VP, Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-23.18%3 615
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-9.39%85 564
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-16.16%49 182
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-14.06%27 903
FIRSTRAND LIMITED0.46%19 888
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.18.18%15 063