SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Federal National Mortgage Association : Secretary of the Treasury (Form 8-K)

09/20/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
Secretary of the Treasury

September 14, 2021

Ms. Sandra L. Thompson
Acting Director
Federal Housing Finance Agency
400 7th Street, SW
Washington, DC 20219

Dear Acting Director Thompson:

Reference is made to the Amended and Restated Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement dated as of September 26, 2008, as amended (the Agreement), between the United States Department of the Treasury (Treasury) and the Federal National Mortgage Association (the Enterprise), acting through the Federal Housing Finance Agency as its Conservator.

In accordance with Section 6.3 of the Agreement, Treasury and the Enterprise hereby agree that the requirements under Sections 5.12(c), 5.13, 5.14(a), and 5.14(b) of the Agreement are suspended as of the date this letter is countersigned by the Enterprise. Each such suspension shall terminate on the later of one year after the date hereof and six months after Treasury so notifies the Enterprise.

[Remainder of page intentionally left blank]


Sincerely,

/s/ Janet L. Yellen
Janet L. Yellen

Agreed and Accepted:

Federal National Mortgage Association, by
Federal Housing Finance Agency, its Conservator

/s/ Sandra L. Thompson
Sandra L. Thompson
Acting Director
2

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 18:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 926 M - -
Net income 2021 27,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 423 M 5 423 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 7 700
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
Duration : Period :
Federal National Mortgage Association Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,95 $
Average target price 0,83 $
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hugh R. Frater Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Benson President & Chief Financial Officer
Sheila Colleen Bair Chairman
Kimberly H. Johnson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy J. Jardini Senior VP, Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-60.46%5 423
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION66.03%81 480
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED10.42%69 312
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES36.57%37 026
FIRSTRAND LIMITED19.08%23 092
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED30.60%14 656