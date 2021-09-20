Federal National Mortgage Association : Secretary of the Treasury (Form 8-K)

Secretary of the Treasury
September 14, 2021
Ms. Sandra L. Thompson
Acting Director
Federal Housing Finance Agency
400 7th Street, SW
Washington, DC 20219
Dear Acting Director Thompson:
Reference is made to the Amended and Restated Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement dated as of September 26, 2008, as amended (the Agreement), between the United States Department of the Treasury (Treasury) and the Federal National Mortgage Association (the Enterprise), acting through the Federal Housing Finance Agency as its Conservator.
In accordance with Section 6.3 of the Agreement, Treasury and the Enterprise hereby agree that the requirements under Sections 5.12(c), 5.13, 5.14(a), and 5.14(b) of the Agreement are suspended as of the date this letter is countersigned by the Enterprise. Each such suspension shall terminate on the later of one year after the date hereof and six months after Treasury so notifies the Enterprise.
[Remainder of page intentionally left blank]
Sincerely,
/s/ Janet L. Yellen
Janet L. Yellen
Agreed and Accepted:
Federal National Mortgage Association, by
Federal Housing Finance Agency, its Conservator
/s/ Sandra L. Thompson
Sandra L. Thompson
Acting Director
Disclaimer
Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 18:11:05 UTC.