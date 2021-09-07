Federal National Mortgage Association : Statement on Equitable Housing Finance Plan from Hugh R. Frater, Chief Executive Officer, Fannie Mae

'Reversing the legacy of discriminatory housing policies and practices is one of the great challenges of our time. Fannie Mae welcomes the opportunity to create an Equitable Housing Finance Plan. This plan will add momentum and focus to actions we are already taking, and will take in the years to come, to promote diversity in the housing workforce; expand affordable homeownership and rental opportunities for underserved communities; and responsibly and sustainably improve access to mortgage credit, such as our recent action enabling lenders to consider positive rent payment history in mortgage underwriting. Systemic barriers to homeownership remain for people of color and other minorities. With FHFA's support, we will continue working on addressing these issues and engaging with industry partners to take concrete steps to remove them.'

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of people in America. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:

fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Media Contact

Jessica Alexander

202-752-2725

Fannie Mae Newsroom

https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae

https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center

1-800-2FANNIE