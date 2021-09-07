Log in
    FNMA   US3135861090

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION

(FNMA)
Federal National Mortgage Association : Statement on Equitable Housing Finance Plan from Hugh R. Frater, Chief Executive Officer, Fannie Mae

09/07/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
'Reversing the legacy of discriminatory housing policies and practices is one of the great challenges of our time. Fannie Mae welcomes the opportunity to create an Equitable Housing Finance Plan. This plan will add momentum and focus to actions we are already taking, and will take in the years to come, to promote diversity in the housing workforce; expand affordable homeownership and rental opportunities for underserved communities; and responsibly and sustainably improve access to mortgage credit, such as our recent action enabling lenders to consider positive rent payment history in mortgage underwriting. Systemic barriers to homeownership remain for people of color and other minorities. With FHFA's support, we will continue working on addressing these issues and engaging with industry partners to take concrete steps to remove them.'

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of people in America. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Media Contact
Jessica Alexander
202-752-2725

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 18:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
