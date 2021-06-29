Log in
    FNMA   US3135861090

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION

(FNMA)
  Report
Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Announces Winner of Seventeenth Community Impact Pool of Non-Performing Loans

06/29/2021 | 10:04am EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced the results of its seventeenth Community Impact Pool (CIP) of non-performing loans. The transaction is expected to close on August 20, 2021 and includes approximately 400 loans totaling $96.9 million in unpaid principal balance (UPB), geographically focused in the Miami, Florida area. The winning bidder was Great Ajax Operating Partnership, L.P. (Aspen), and the pools were marketed with BofA Securities, Inc. and First Financial Network, Inc. as advisors.

The loan pool awarded in this most recent transaction include:

  • CIP Pool: 400 loans with an aggregate UPB of $96,878,051; average loan size of $242,195; weighted average note rate of 4.05%; and weighted average broker's price opinion (BPO) loan-to-value ratio of 80%.

The cover bid, which is the second highest bid, for the CIP was 95.59% of UPB (62.70% of BPO).

Interested bidders can register for ongoing announcements, training, and other information here. Fannie Mae will also post information about specific pools available for purchase on that page.

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 14:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
