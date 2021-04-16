Federal National Mortgage Association : March Data Rebounds as Stimulus Checks Lead to a Surge in Spending

Key Takeaways:

March data released this week shows a rebound in activity following the severe weather induced slump over much of February. The surge in March retail sales was likely due in part to the additional $1,400 stimulus checks being sent out after the $1.9 trillion stimulus was signed into law on March 11. Given the timing of the stimulus checks, in relation to the jump in retail sales it appeared that a somewhat larger share was spent earlier than we had expected, which suggests that Q1 consumer spending and GDP will both be modestly higher than our current forecast. While we believe April retail sales are likely to pull back somewhat, we expect they too will be strong, as consumer sentiment continues to improve and COVID-related restrictions continue to be lifted.

Coupled with the strength in retail sales, inflation measures in March also accelerated meaningfully, even discounting energy prices. The next months of year-over-year inflation measures will be misleading as data from the peak months of the shutdown enter the calculation. We expect the surge in annual rates will be temporary; however, the underlying month-over-month trend is expected to move modestly higher. Regardless, the Fed has emphasized their willingness to let inflation 'run hot' in order to achieve the 2-percent target over a period of time, and so we believe these upcoming inflation numbers will not change their thinking.

In the business sector, as expected, industrial production rebounded in March as the weather normalized, and facilities in Texas were brought back online after having shutdown in February. The increase in the share of small business planning to increase employment is a positive sign for the labor market and coincides with several states lifting or loosening restrictions as the pace of vaccinations improves further.

In housing, while much of the month's construction strength reflects the delayed start of projects that would have likely occurred in February if not for extremely cold weather, the underlying trend in housing starts remains strong. While homebuilders continue to face supply constraints, including increasing prices of lumber and other materials, the extremely tight supply of existing homes for sale and an elevated level of new homes sold but not yet constructed will help bolster a strong construction pace moving into the spring buying season.