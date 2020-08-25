Log in
Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Prices New Issue 5-Year Benchmark Notes Due August 25, 2025

08/25/2020 | 04:30pm EDT

August 25, 2020

Fannie Mae Prices New Issue 5-Year Benchmark Notes Due August 25, 2025

WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced the pricing of new issue 5-year Benchmark Notes® due August 25, 2025. Fannie Mae's Benchmark Notes offerings typically price and settle within a few business days of the announcement date.

5-Year

Pricing Date

August 25, 2020

Settlement Date

August 27, 2020

Maturity Date

August 25, 2025

Issue Size

$4.5 billion

Coupon

0.375%

Price

99.532

Yield

0.470%

Payment Dates

Each February 25 and August 25 beginning February 25, 2021

Spread

+18 basis points / 0.250% 7/31/2025 U.S. Treasury

CUSIP

3135G05X7

Barclays Capital Inc., J.P. Morgan, Loop Capital Markets LLC., and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC. are the lead managers. The co-managers include Alamo Capital, Blaylock Van, LLC, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, Mischler Financial Group, Inc., and Samuel A. Ramirez & Co., Inc.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Media Contact
Matt Classick
202-752-3662

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

###

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Fannie Mae. Nothing in this press release constitutes advice on the merits of buying or selling a particular investment. Any investment decision as to any purchase of securities referred to herein must be made solely on the basis of information contained in Fannie Mae's applicable Offering Circular, and no reliance may be placed on the completeness or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

You should not deal in securities unless you understand their nature and the extent of your exposure to risk. You should be satisfied that they are suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial position. If you are in any doubt you should consult an appropriately qualified financial advisor.

Benchmark Notes is a registered mark of Fannie Mae. Unauthorized use of this mark is prohibited.

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 20:29:07 UTC
