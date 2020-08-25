Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Prices New Issue 5-Year Benchmark Notes Due August 25, 2025

August 25, 2020
Fannie Mae Prices New Issue 5-Year Benchmark Notes Due August 25, 2025
WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced the pricing of new issue 5-year Benchmark Notes® due August 25, 2025. Fannie Mae's Benchmark Notes offerings typically price and settle within a few business days of the announcement date.
|
|
5-Year
|
Pricing Date
|
August 25, 2020
|
Settlement Date
|
August 27, 2020
|
Maturity Date
|
August 25, 2025
|
Issue Size
|
$4.5 billion
|
Coupon
|
0.375%
|
Price
|
99.532
|
Yield
|
0.470%
|
Payment Dates
|
Each February 25 and August 25 beginning February 25, 2021
|
Spread
|
+18 basis points / 0.250% 7/31/2025 U.S. Treasury
|
CUSIP
|
3135G05X7
Barclays Capital Inc., J.P. Morgan, Loop Capital Markets LLC., and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC. are the lead managers. The co-managers include Alamo Capital, Blaylock Van, LLC, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, Mischler Financial Group, Inc., and Samuel A. Ramirez & Co., Inc.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Fannie Mae. Nothing in this press release constitutes advice on the merits of buying or selling a particular investment. Any investment decision as to any purchase of securities referred to herein must be made solely on the basis of information contained in Fannie Mae's applicable Offering Circular, and no reliance may be placed on the completeness or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.
You should not deal in securities unless you understand their nature and the extent of your exposure to risk. You should be satisfied that they are suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial position. If you are in any doubt you should consult an appropriately qualified financial advisor.
