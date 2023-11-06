Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Leah Brady, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Leah Brady

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for Federal Realty's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call are Don Wood, Federal's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Berkes, President and Chief Operating Officer, Dan G., Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Jan Sweetnam, Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer, and Wendy Seher, Executive Vice President, Eastern Region President; as well as other members of our executive team that are here to take your questions at the conclusion of our prepared remarks.

A reminder that certain matters discussed on this call may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include any annualized or projected information as well as statements referring to expected or anticipated events or results, including guidance. Although Federal Realty believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Federal Realty's future operations and its actual performance may differ materially from the information in our forward-looking statements, and we can give no assurance that these expectations can be attained. The earnings release and supplemental reporting package that we issued tonight, our annual report filed on Form 10-K and other financial disclosure documents provide a more in-depth discussion of risk factors that may affect our financial conditions and the results of operations.

Given the number of participants on the call, we kindly ask that limit yourself to one question during the Q&A portion of our call. If you have additional questions, please re-queue.

With that, I will turn the call over to Don Wood to begin our discussion of our third quarter results. Don?

Donald C. Wood

Thanks, Leah, and good afternoon, everyone. It's a good time to own high-qualityretail-centric real estate. Demand exceeds supply for the best stuff, and this past quarter's results and in fact, the whole year thus far has made that patently obvious.

For the third consecutive quarter, we signed comparable leases, in other words, 95% of all the deals done during the quarter. The only deals we exclude in our definition of comparable relate to ground-up construction for over 0.5 million square feet, 553,000 to be exact. For the nine months of 2023, that's over

1.6 million square feet of comparable deals, a mark we've never hit before. It's more than the first nine months of '22, which itself was a record and more than the first months-nine months of 2021, which itself set a record.

You can see it in the occupancy numbers, too. While the Bed Bath closings were expected to end it (phon), reduced occupancy in the quarter versus last year by 100 basis points, our overall occupancy declined just 30 basis points on a lease basis and 50 basis points on an occupied basis. That says something about demand.

If you dig deeper, small shop occupancy, the part of the business we hear the most consternation about, increased another 50 basis points to 90.7% on a lease basis and 80 basis points on an occupied basis. This trend has been a steady and powerful trend for two and a half years now. When you look at occupancy

2

ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.

1-888-562-02621-604-929-1352www.viavid.com