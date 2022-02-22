Federal Realty Investment Trust : 4Q 2021 Investor Presentation
Sales 2022
1 010 M
-
-
Net income 2022
182 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
3 507 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
54,3x
Yield 2022
3,64%
Capitalization
9 283 M
9 283 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
12,7x
EV / Sales 2023
12,4x
Nbr of Employees
313
Free-Float
-
Chart FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST
Technical analysis trends FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
118,08 $
Average target price
138,44 $
Spread / Average Target
17,2%
