    FRT   US3137451015

FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST

(FRT)
  Report
Federal Realty Investment Trust : 4Q 2021 Investor Presentation

02/22/2022 | 01:03pm EST
Disclaimer

Federal Realty Investment Trust published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
01:03pFEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST : 4Q 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
02/15Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $129 From ..
MT
02/14FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
02/11FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/11FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/10Federal Realty Q4 FFO, Revenue Rise; Full-Year 2022 FFO Guidance Lifted
MT
02/10TRANSCRIPT : Federal Realty Investment Trust, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/10FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
02/10Federal Realty Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
02/10Earnings Flash (FRT) FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST Reports Q4 FFO $1.47
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 010 M - -
Net income 2022 182 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 507 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 54,3x
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 9 283 M 9 283 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
EV / Sales 2023 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 313
Free-Float -
Chart FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST
Federal Realty Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 118,08 $
Average target price 138,44 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald C. Wood Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Jeffrey S. Berkes President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Guglielmone Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
David W. Faeder Non-Executive Chairman
Porter Bellew Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST-13.38%9 283
EQUINIX, INC.-18.08%62 864
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-23.56%38 453
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-6.93%37 700
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-16.75%29 687
SEGRO PLC-14.41%20 115