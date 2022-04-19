Log in
    FRT   US3137451015

FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST

(FRT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/19 04:00:02 pm EDT
124.81 USD   +1.94%
Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information
PR
Wells Fargo Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust's Price Target to $125 From $130, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $143 From $150, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

04/19/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
N. BETHESDA, Md., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce first quarter 2022 earnings in a press release to be issued before market open on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 5th, at 11:00 AM ET

Event: Federal Realty Investment Trust's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, May 5, 2022

Live Webcast: FRT First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call or www.federalrealty.com

Dial #:  877.407.9208; Passcode: 13729384

A replay of the webcast will be available 30 minutes after the conclusion of the call on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through May 19, 2022 by dialing 844.512.2921; Passcode: 13729384.

About Federal Realty
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,400 residential units. 

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 54 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Leah Andress Brady

Vice President, Investor Relations

301.998.8265

lbrady@federalrealty.com


Media Inquiries:

Brenda Pomar

Director, Corporate Communications

301.998.8316

bpomar@federalrealty.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-realty-investment-trust-announces-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-information-301528535.html

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust


© PRNewswire 2022
