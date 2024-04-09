N. BETHESDA, Md., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) will announce first quarter 2024 earnings in a press release to be issued after market close on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 2 at 5:00 PM ET.

Event: Federal Realty Investment Trust's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

When: 5:00 PM ET, Thursday, May 2, 2024

Live Webcast: FRT First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call or www.federalrealty.com

Dial #: 1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784

A replay of the webcast will be available 30 minutes after the conclusion of the call on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through May 16, 2024 by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671; Passcode: 13745637

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million commercial square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Contact:

Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries: Leah Andress Brady Brenda Pomar Vice President, Investor Relations Senior Director, Corporate Communications 301.998.8265 301.998.8316 lbrady@federalrealty.com bpomar@federalrealty.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-realty-investment-trust-announces-first-quarter-2024-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-information-302112278.html

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust