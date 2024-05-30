A Message from Our CEO

In an era where the echo of headlines often drowns out the substance of actions, Federal Realty stands steadfast in our commitment to real results and enduring legacy. For more than six decades, we have been a leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail- based properties. With this leadership comes a profound sense of responsibility-a drive to uphold the values and sustainability standards that have been the foundation of our success.

Sustainability is often equated with mere maintenance, yet at Federal, this perception falls short of our ambition. We are a company that strives for excellence beyond the status quo, engaging in strategic investment to not just sustain, but to significantly evolve and enhance our business for the better.

Our sustainability priorities include an emphasis on decarbonizing our portfolio, anchored by realistic emissions reduction targets and milestones, as well as a focus on strengthening the resilience of our assets by incorporating risk exposure into capital planning and investment decisions. In addition, community connection is at the heart of what we do. Through clear vision and thoughtful execution, we work to create gathering and retail spots that meet the diverse needs of our communities and drive continual growth.